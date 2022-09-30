Blue Springs man murdered cousin during meth hallucination, authorities allege

A 64-year-old man is accused of murder in the fatal shooting of his cousin inside a Blue Springs residence early Thursday morning, according to prosecutors.

Jeffrey A. Ultican, of Blue Springs, is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday. He was being held in the Jackson County jail on a $250,000 bond as of Friday.

According to court records, police officers responded around 3:45 a.m. Thursday to the 600 block of S.W. 17th Street on a reported shooting. On scene officers were told by a resident that Jeffrey Ultican had shot Greg Ultican, two men authorities learned were cousins.

Jeffrey Ultican was contacted at the front screen door and asked to step outside. He told police there was a gun in the right pocket of his overalls, which was collected from him along with a small amount of methamphetamine and a meth pipe, according to charging documents.

Inside the home officers found Gregory Ultican sitting on the couch with blood coming from both sides of his head. He was given first aid, taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Witnesses told police Jeffrey Ultican had been under the influence of methamphetamine for the past few days. They said Jeffrey Ultican had become paranoid about prowlers in the area, at one point kicking in the bedroom door of one resident to say someone was stealing a motor from the boat.

Hours later, one witness reported hearing the gunshot and leaving the bedroom to hear Jeffrey Ultican say: “You made me shoot him,” according to court papers.

During a police interview, Jeffrey Ultican allegedly suggested to a Blue Springs detective that his cousin was depressed and had committed suicide. He also reported to police in recent days prowler activity, including a report on Thursday that an armed man was stealing his boat motor, though authorities concluded those claims were unfounded.

In requesting a high bond for Jeffrey Ultican, a Blue Springs detective wrote that he had displayed irrational behavior and was apparently experiencing hallucinations.