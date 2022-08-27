Blue Springs man sentenced to 15 years after two malnourished kids found in apartment

A Jackson County judge on Friday sentenced a 32-year-old Blue Springs man to 15 years in prison for child abuse, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Bryan Snow pleaded guilty to two counts of child abuse after police in February 2021 found a woman with multiple sclerosis stuck in a bathtub and two malnourished twin girls in an apartment.

Blue Springs police responded on Feb. 21, 2021 to an apartment in the 400 block of SW Moreland School Road to help Central Jackson County Fire Protection District personnel with a medical “lift assist,” according to court documents.

Upon arrival, police were advised that a woman was found stuck in the bathtub. Snow allegedly told police that she had multiple sclerosis and was placed in the bathtub two to three days earlier.

Snow told police he had a friend who was checking on her while he worked in Kansas City. He said he had worked in Kansas City for two days and on the third day returned to check on her, according to court documents.

The apartment smelled strongly of human waste and decay, according to court documents.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of wounds from sitting in the tub for days. A doctor told police that the wounds could have been life-threatening if they had not been treated, according to court documents.

Nurses later told police that they overheard a phone conversation involving Snow and that there were 5-year-old twin girls inside the apartment at the time of the medical call, according to court documents.

Police returned to the home to check on the girls’ welfare. There had been no signs of nor any mention of the girls during the initial call, according to court documents.

Snow had contacted a police officer and told her that they were at a store and would meet them there. When police arrived, Snow and the girls could not be found. Snow later called police dispatch and told them he was at the apartment.

When officers arrived, Snow allegedly told them that he wanted to spend more time with the girls before he let police back into the apartment.

Once inside, police found two girls extremely malnourished and were “skin and bones.” They were eating out of a cereal bag. Snow blamed another person for the condition of the apartment and the girls, saying that person hadn’t checked on them, according to court documents.

The girls underwent a forensic interview later at the Child Protection Center and detailed other abuse, according to court documents.

He blamed the abuse of the girls on another person. He also said he feeds the girls and does his best to take care of them, according to court documents.

The Missouri Department of Social Services’ Children’s Division confirmed to police there had been four hotline calls regarding the abuse and neglect of the girls in 2020. The girls had been removed from the home but were returned. By agreement, Snow was not supposed to have contact, according to court documents.