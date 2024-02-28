Blue Springs police continue search for suspect following deadly shooting

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — Blue Springs police are investigating after one man was shot and killed late Sunday, and they’re searching for a suspect considered armed and dangerous.

Jackson County court documents say 33-year-old Anthony W. Taylor Jr. allegedly shot 39-year-old Cornell Elam in the back during a Sunday night argument at a home off NW Summit Drive.

Police indicate the two men were arguing over a woman.

“They were known to each other,” Blue Springs Police Capt. Kyle Flowers said on Tuesday.

Those court documents indicate four other people were in that house when the shooting happened late Sunday night, including Taylor’s three-year old daughter.

The woman involved said she was formerly in a relationship with Elam, but now, Taylor is her partner. Those documents say Taylor drove off in that woman’s car.

“We would not encourage anyone to approach him or try and apprehend him on their own. We believe he’s armed, so if he’s located, contact the police,” Flowers said.

Taylor faces two felony charges — second-degree murder and armed criminal action. Flowers said police believe he’s hiding out in Wyandotte County, Kansas.

Flowers also said police will work together with U.S. Marshals to search for Taylor.

If you have information that can help investigators, please call the Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline. That phone number is (816) 474-8477.

