Blue Springs police search for man impersonating officers during traffic stops

The Blue Springs Police Department is investigating a man who has allegedly impersonated law enforcement officers several times in the past few months.

The department said the suspect, a white man who is about 25 years old, has stopped vehicles after dark wearing a yellow traffic vest or jacket. The suspect is about 5-foot-8, medium build, with blond hair and a scraggly beard.

The suspect drives either a SUV or truck that has blue lights. The suspect has been making stops in and around Blue Springs, Grain Valley and the surrounding counties.

Anyone who has had experiences with the suspect within the last six months is asked to contact Detective Lange at 816-228-0102 or Public Information Officer Jennifer Brady at 816-220-2630.