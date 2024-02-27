Blue Springs police seek help in locating ‘dangerous’ man accused in fatal shooting

The Blue Springs Police Department is searching for a Kansas City man accused in a fatal shooting Sunday night.

The suspect, Anthony Wayne Taylor Jr., 33, is considered armed and dangerous, according to a news release from Blue Springs police.

Around 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Blue Springs police say Taylor was involved in a shooting in the 300 block of Northwest Summit that left a man dead, according to a news release.

The victim was identified as Cornell Elam of Kansas City.

Taylor faces a charge of second-degree murder and a warrant has been issued for his arrest, police said.

He is 6-foot, 2-inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. If seen, police urge citizens to contact local or Blue Springs police and to not attempt to apprehend the suspect.

No other information about the shooting was released.