Blue Springs police seek help to find missing 25-year-old man with special needs

Blue Springs police are asking the public for help with finding a missing 25-year-old man with special needs who was last seen near an area gas station convenience store late Wednesday night.

Bennie Key, a Blue Springs resident, left his home around 8:30 p.m. from the 900 block of N.W. Jefferson Street, Public Information Officer Jennifer Brady said in a statement. He was last spotted at the QuikTrip at 1201 N.W. Missouri 7 Highway.

Police say Key’s condition affects his mental capacity. His family is extremely worried for his well being and wants to see him return home safely, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Key’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Blue Springs Police Department at 816-228-0151.