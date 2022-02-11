Blue Springs police find missing 82-year-old man after Friday afternoon search

Update: Norman Arnold was safely returned to his home, police said Friday afternoon.

The Blue Springs Police Department is seeking assistance from the public to find an 82-year-old resident reported missing late Friday morning.

Norman Arnold, a Blue Springs resident, was reported missing around 11 a.m. Friday by his wife, Jennifer Brady, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Arnold, who suffers from dementia, was last seen at his residence in the 2400 block of N.W. 11th Street.

The police department said Arnold was in contact by phone with his wife on Friday morning, but he could not say where he was exactly. A phone locator showed him to be in Lane, Kansas — roughly 75 miles from his home — before the cell phone apparently turned off.

Arnold may be driving a white 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Missouri plate: GU15U.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning Arnold’s whereabouts to contact the Blue Springs police dispatch unit at 816-228-0151.