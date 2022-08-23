Blue Springs police shoot, kill suspect who they say fired first at officers Tuesday

One person was shot and killed by Blue Springs police Tuesday afternoon after they first shot at officers, according to the police department.

The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m., while members of the Blue Springs Police Department were helping another agency arrest two people near Northeast Sunnyside School Road and Northeast R D Mize Road, near Walmart, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

“When officers attempted to approach the individuals, one used a firearm and shot at officers on scene,” the post read. “Officers returned fire killing one individual.”

No police officers were injured. The second suspect was apprehended, authorities said.

The shooting is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.