Blue supermoon: See photos of the rare moon that won't happen again until 2037

Spectators from around the world watched as a slightly bigger and brighter full moon than normal lit the night sky Wednesday evening – a rare blue supermoon.

It was the second full moon in August, which is why it’s called a “blue” moon. The "blue" designation doesn't have anything to do with its color.

A moon is called a supermoon when it is unusually close to Earth. When the two occur simultaneously, it is called a blue supermoon.

NASA says a blue supermoon happens about every 10 years, and the next one isn’t until 2037.

Here’s a look at the blue supermoon from around the world.

Blue supermoon photos

The blue supermoon rises behind Galata tower in Istanbul on August 30, 2023.

The blue supermoon rises above the Apollo Temple in ancient Corinth, on August 30, 2023.

A man rides a bicycle as the blue moon rises in the Gaza Strip sky in northern town of Beit Lahia on August 30, 2023.

A rare blue supermoon rises over Lake Michigan as spectators watch from Chicago's 31st Street beach Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The super blue moon sets behind the CN tower in Toronto on Wednesday Aug. 30, 2023.

The supermoon rises near the equestrian statue of Damdin Sukhbaatar on Sukhbaatar Square in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

A full blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues on August 30, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The blue supermoon rises behind Navy Pier Auditorium, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023, in Chicago.

A peacock sits on a chimney as a nearly full moon rises behind it, in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

The August super blue moon sets behind a spire of the Duomo gothic cathedral in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023.

A British Airways Airbus A320 from Barcelona flies past the full moon in London on August 30, 2023.

The blue supermoon rises over the El Cilindro (Presidente Juan Domingo Peron) stadium, in Buenos Aires on August 30, 2023.

Cars drive across the bridge as the rare Super Blue Moon sets behind on August 31, 2023 in Istanbul, Turkey.

