Blue Texas? Donald Trump visits Lone Star State as Democrats seek inroads

IRVING, Texas – In the political heart of Texas, a state Republicans have dominated for decades, Democrats say they are gaining ground – and one of the reasons for that transformation is flying into Dallas-Fort Worth on Thursday.

His name is Donald Trump.

While Trump's policies on immigration, trade and the economy remain popular in Republican-leaning Texas, Democrats say the president's actions are helping them build a base of their own among Hispanics, city dwellers, and college-education professionals in the Lone Star State.

"The political atmosphere for Democrats in Texas is better than it has been for decades," said Matt Angle, founder of a Democratic strategic communications firm called the Lone Star Project.

Trump is still favored to carry Texas in the 2020 election – he won it by nine percentage points in 2016 – but members of both parties said Democrats are in a position to make it more of a challenge.

And while Texas Democrats haven't won a statewide race since 1994, they nearly captured a Senate seat last year and are closing the gap in legislative and congressional elections.

"It's fair to say the state is more competitive than it has been, and the threat is real," said Texas-based Republican political consultant Matt Mackowiak, though he added: "I do not think it will be in play in the presidential race."

Trump aides could not be more confident about Texas, noting that the state has seen increases in job creation and energy production since Trump took office. "We take nothing for granted," said campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh, "but have high confidence of victory in Texas."

Trump and Texas

Trump isn't visiting Texas on Thursday because he's worried about losing the state. From Texarkana to El Paso, the state is a giant ATM for presidential candidates in both parties, and Trump begins his day Thursday with fundraisers in Fort Worth.

Trump then heads to nearby Johnson County, where he will help cut the ribbon at a new Louis Vuitton leather manufacturing workshop, an appearance designed to highlight his emphasis on jobs as a campaign issue.

The big event is a Thursday evening rally at the downtown sports arena in Dallas.

As in rallies last week in Minnesota and Louisiana, Trump will look to buck up his base as he faces numerous challenges back in Washington, D.C. – most notably an impeachment inquiry led by House Democrats.

Trump and aides predicted that a backlash against impeachment will help Trump. "Texans appreciate people who are straight shooters," Murtaugh said, "and they don’t like it when people change the rules after they lose."

