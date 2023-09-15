Out of the blue: Unforgettable event on crowded field 20 years ago impacts lives today

This time of year, when I’m outside, away from home and the clouds slowly roll in, I think of that morning 20 years ago Sept. 20.

I imagine dozens of other people do, too. It might depend on where they were at the crowded Hobart Soccer Complex adjacent to the Indian River County Fairgrounds.

David Taylor remembers. Like me, he learned, in no uncertain terms, where the phrase “out of the blue” comes from.

Or Rick Lane, who still gets choked up talking about that morning.

Taylor, Lane and I were at IRSA's Hobart complex to do something millions of Americans do without much thought every weekend: watch their kids play soccer.

Blue skies, clouds and then ...

Kaitlyn Young, 11, right, and Anna Elliott, 11, middle, who play on Pink Panthers team of the Indian River Soccer Association's under-11 division, warm up with their team for their pre-season scrimmage game during the annual Family Fun Day at the Hobart Soccer Complex on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2006. Kaitlyn Young, 11, right, and Anna Elliott, 11, middle, who play on Pink Panthers team of the Indian River Soccer Association's under-11 division , warm up with their team for their pre-season scrimmage game during the annual Family Fun Day at the Hobart Soccer Complex on Saturday. cq: Kaitlyn Young Anna Elliott photo taken on Sept. 9, 2006

Shortly before 11 a.m., Taylor said his 6-year-old daughter’s game ended. He sat on the bench while she joined other children running under a tunnel made by parents’ outstretched arms.

I had just left my car with my sons, 3 and 9, on the other side of a fence and maybe 50 yards from Taylor. I had rain gear, as it drizzled on part of my ride from the south county, but the sky, partly blue, included clouds that didn’t look threatening.

Suddenly, I saw a bright flash at the same time I heard a tremendous bang. The flash included a sort of glitter, and sounds of sparks, that prompted my sons and I to instinctively run to our car.

Both boys were scared. My 3-year-old was crying. The rain began coming down hard. Minutes later we saw at least one ambulance enter the complex.

By 11:20 a.m., the rain had almost stopped, and I saw my neighbor, Mike Korpar, directing traffic. My wife ― who had been working and had just arrived ― jogged toward us and asked him what had happened.

“Coach Hinton was hit," Korpar told her, having no idea who the coach was or what she meant to us.

Blow strikes too close to home

Rosemary Hinton, 49, a physical education teacher at St. Edward's Lower School, died after she was struck by a bolt of lightning around 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 20, 2003, at the Hobart Soccer Complex, behind the Indian River County Fairgrounds.

His unfounded suggestion that lightning struck Rosemary Hinton, 46 ― my wife’s only remaining first cousin and a physical education teacher at our son’s St. Edward’s School ― was crushing.

We had to find out what really happened.

Taylor was sitting on the bench about 10 feet away from her when that bolt struck.

“It knocked me right to the ground,” he told me the other day. “That was crazy. It gives me little goosebumps every time I think about it.”

Don Wright was a substitute coach for his son’s team, whose game just ended. He told me he was about 10 feet from Rosemary when the lightning strike threw him into the air. He was unconscious for about 90 seconds.

“When I came to, I had two thoughts cross my mind: a bomb went off” or fighter jets streaked overhead, Wright said, noting he used crutches for about a month, probably because of injuries from the fall.

“It was just a sad ordeal,” Wright said. “It was like a scene from a movie. … I was really, really lucky.”

Paramedics take victims to hospital

After receiving an EKG in an ambulance at Hobart Park, David Taylor, left, checks for any remaining chest leads he must pull off as his son Andrew, 8, center, watches curiously from his father's truck. Taylor was knocked to the ground Saturday, Sept. 20, 2003, after lightning struck Rosemary Hinton, who was standing nearby during a youth soccer game. Hinton did not survive the strike.

Wright and Taylor were among 22 people officials said were injured by the strike. Paramedics evaluated them at the scene, taking four to the hospital, the Press Journal reported.

Lane, whose daughter was playing near Taylor’s, also was knocked to the ground, or instinctively fell, he said.

A sheriff’s deputy and decades-long emergency medical technician, Lane made sure his children got to his vehicle and called 911 when he saw people down.

Lane approached Rosemary in an effort to help, but others, including two physicians and soccer coach and firefighter David Dangerfield, already were doing CPR.

"I turned all my attention to trying to save the lady's life," Dangerfield told the Press Journal at the time.

Rosemary, however, could not be saved. Of the dozens of fatalities Lane saw over the years, hers has always stuck with him.

Her death and others stayed with Dangerfield, too.

In 2016, the battalion chief ― outwardly one of the most positive and friendly folks I’ve ever met — wrote about post-traumatic stress disorder in a Facebook post.

“ … deaths and babies dying in your hands is a memory that you will never get rid off (sic). It haunted me daily until now,” Dangerfield, 48, wrote, shortly before taking his own life in a wooded area west of Interstate 95.

His death spurred Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, and the Florida Legislature to pass a bill requiring workers’ compensation to cover post-traumatic stress disorder for first responders.

What's changed since coach's death?

Hundreds of family, friends and community members gathered on Saturday, October 22, 2016 at Community Church of Vero Beach to honor and celebrate the life of Indian River County Fire Rescue Battalion Chief David Dangerfield. Dangerfield, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder, died Oct. 15 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The lightning strike led to other changes.

Rosemary was an athletic trainer who worked at the Pan American and Olympic games and at St. Edward’s before becoming athletic director there. She focused on fitness, nutrition and safety. The school was one of the first to have a Thor Guard lighting warning system.

I know because one night I was officiating a soccer playoff game at St. Ed’s when, way before any rain, the system went off. Rosemary ushered us off the field. It seemed like we were inside forever before she would let us back on the field.

Her death was one of about 18 in the United States per year and made national news. It prompted the soccer club to buy a Thor Guard system funded by an anonymous donor. In the days before smartphones and weather applications, IRSA set what’s now a standard for lightning detection in the Southeast.

Sadly, I still see too many people take safety for granted. When the siren sounds, if not before, it’s time to take cover inside a closed building or vehicle. Most sources suggest lightning can travel up to 25 miles, which, the Atlanta Journal Constitution said, explains a bolt “out of the blue.”

The bolt that hit Hobart in 2003 was one of only four or five “cloud-to-ground lightning strikes” in a “very weak” storm, the Press Journal reported.

"It just goes to show when there are thunderstorms or lightning storms in the forecast, it doesn't have to be a particularly strong or intense storm to be a killer," senior forecaster Tony Cristaldi, a senior forecaster for the National Weather Service, told the newspaper then, adding an intense storm has 12 or more cloud-to-ground strikes per minute.

Voice of lightning safety

Rosemary Hinton, athletic trainer, works on a student at St. Edward's School in Vero Beach, Florida, in this picture published Oct. 28, 1987, about her participation in the Pan Am Games.

The day it happened, after spending hours at the emergency room holding out hope, I wrote that perhaps the longtime sportswoman-coach "took one for the team:" Perhaps she was struck to keep the children she went to see, and loved so much, safe.

I thought of what might have been had my wife — who Rosemary greeted daily at school wearing wild animal-shaped hats and socks to entertain children — been at the fields 10 minutes earlier, hanging out with her cousin.

I occasionally wonder what Rosemary’s relationship would have been with my boys, particularly my then 3-year-old, a college athlete who plans to make strength, conditioning, nutrition and physical therapy his life’s work.

Our family misses Rosemary greatly.

Even folks like Taylor will never forget.

“I still can’t go out in the thunder or lightning,” he said.

Neither will Lane, who said he hikes in state and national parks, but never takes safety for granted as the clouds roll in.

LAURENCE REISMAN

As for me, this time of year I think of Rosemary regularly. She’s the wise-acre voice who persuades me to call my wife for a ride when I’m walking and the dark clouds slowly roll in.

This column reflects the opinion of Laurence Reisman. Contact him via email at larry.reisman@tcpalm.com, phone at 772-978-2223, Facebook.com/larryreisman or Twitter @LaurenceReisman.

