Blue Valley North’s Ann Fritz selected as coach for McDonald’s All-American Game

Another feat can be added to the already extensive resume of Blue Valley North girls basketball coach Ann Fritz.

Rosters for the 2024 McDonald’s All-American Games were revealed this week. The annual showcase event, which this year takes place April 2, features some of the best boys and girls hoops players from across the nation.

Also revealed this week: Fritz, the Mustangs’ highly decorated longtime coach, has been selected to lead the West girls team.

Fritz began her BV North tenure in 1995. She has since collected four Kansas state titles, including the program’s first, in 1998, as well as its most recent, in 2023.

Blue Valley North narrowly topped Washburn Rural 35-34 in last year’s state championship game. Two free throws sealed the win and put the finishing touches on a 21-4 season that delivered Fritz her 600th career victory.

Fritz will be joined on the McDonald’s All-American West coaching staff by her BV North assistant coach, Mike Hilbert, who was on staff for last year’s state-title season. Mark Spigarelli of Blue Springs will also be on the West coaching staff.

Coaching at a high level runs in the Fritz family: Ann Fritz’s husband, Ed, coached the 2019 McDonald’s All-American East boys team. Ed Fritz collected five state titles as head coach at Blue Valley Northwest from 2002 until his retirement in 2021.

The April 2 girls and boys McDonald’s All-American Games will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston. Proceeds from the games will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities.