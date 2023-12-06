Blue Valley Southwest’s Dylan Dunn wins 2023 Simone Award as KC’s top football player

Blue Valley Southwest quarterback Dylan Dunn is the 2023 winner of the Simone Award, which annually recognizes the top high school football player in the Kansas City metro.

Dunn received the 41st Simone Award in a special ceremony at his high school gym on Wednesday morning. Kendrick Bell of Park Hill won the 40th edition of the award last year.

Dunn, a senior, had an outstanding season this fall. He passed for 3,777 yards with 47 touchdowns and just five interceptions for the 10-2 Timberwolves. He averaged nearly 315 yards per game this season.

Earlier this week, BV Southwest’s Dunn, defensive back Trey Thomas and and wide receiver Alex Parks were selected all-state by the Kansas Football Coaches Association.

The original Simone Award was created in 1931 by Dr. D.M. Nigro and bestowed until his death in 1976. The award was reinstated in 1983 by Anthony Simone and his wife as a tribute to their son, Tommy.

The winner is determined through votes from the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association, high school head coaches around the metro and select members of local media organizations.

Other finalists for the 2023 award included: Elijah Leonard, Sr. QB Lee’s Summit North; Jayshawn Ross, Sr. DE/WR Liberty North; and Ty Williams, Sr. RB Grain Valley.

Past winners include former Royals outfielder Bubba Starling, K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson, former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman, and Drew Lock, the former Mizzou star from Lee’s Summit who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks.

Who are 2023 Simone Award finalists?

Here are the finalists, by award, for the Simone, Fontana, Buchanan, Bell and Taylor awards.

Senior Liberty North linebacker Melvin Laster won his third straight Buchanan Award, named for Buck Buchanan, the late Kansas City Chiefs great.

Simone Award: Dylan Dunn, Sr. QB Blue Valley Southwest; Elijah Leonard, Sr. QB Lee’s Summit North; Jayshawn Ross, Sr. DE/WR Liberty North; Ty Williams, Sr. RB Grain Valley. WINNER: Dunn.

Fontana Award: Hudson Bailey, So. QB St. Pius X; Declan Battle, Sr. QB Louisburg; Cameron Emmons, Sr. RB Kearney; Kobe Westphal, Jr. QB Warrensburg.

Buchanan Award: Tommy Coppinger, Sr. LB Rockhurst; Mark Debiak, Sr. LB Gardner Edgerton; Melvin Laster, Sr. LB Liberty North; Williams Nwaneri, Sr. DE Lee’s Summit North.

Bell Award: Brayden Bush, Sr. LB Pleasant Hill; Derek Joiner, Sr. OL/DL Grandview; Ashton Moore, Jr. LB Louisburg; Kian Payne, Sr. DT St. Thomas Aquinas.

Taylor Award: Aiden Bruce, Sr. WR/RB Olathe North; Isaiah Mozee, Jr. WR Lee’s Summit North; Alex Parks, Sr. WR Blue Valley Southwest; Keelan Smith, Sr. WR Liberty North.

Who made 2023 All-Simone Team?

Here is the 2023 All-Simone Team:

Dylan Dunn, Sr., QB, Blue Valley Southwest; Wesley Edison, Sr., QB, Free State; Ethan Hansen, Sr., QB, Rockhurst; Aiden Hinkle , Sr., QB, Oak Park; Elijah Leonard, Sr., QB, Lee’s Summit North; Bryce Noernberg, Sr., QB, Olathe South; Bravin Powell, Jr., QB, Gardner-Edgerton; Maguire Richman, Jr., LB/K/P/TE, Blue Valley; Jayshawn Ross, Sr., DE/WR, Liberty North; Ty Williams, Sr., RB, Grain Valley; Hudson Bailey, So., QB, St. Pius X; Hunter Bailey, Sr., RB, Adrian; Declan Battle, Sr., QB, Louisburg; Brayden Bush, Sr., RB/LB, Pleasant Hill; Colton Brusven, Sr., RB, Tonganoxie; Trey Carter, Sr., QB, Atchison; Larry Cascone, Jr., RB, St. Pius X; Cameron Emmons, Sr., RB, Kearney; Kobe Westphal, Jr., QB, Warrensburg; Kaleb Scott, Sr., WR/DB/Ret, Basehor-Linwood; Cam Zaun, Sr., QB, St. Michael; Brett Carroll, Sr., DL, Olathe East; Tommy Coppinger, Sr., LB, Rockhurst; Mark Debiak, Sr., DE, Gardner-Edgerton; Gus Hawkins, Sr., OL, Mill Valley; Melvin Laster, Sr., LB, Liberty North; Dawson Merritt, Jr., DE/LB, Blue Valley; Ka’Mori Moore, Jr., DT, Lee’s Summit North; Williams Nwaneri, Sr., DE, Lee’s Summit North; Andrew Sprague, Sr., OL, Rockhurst; Jayden Woods, Jr., DE, Mill Valley; Brayden Bush, Sr., LB, Pleasant Hill; Spencer Dohm, Sr., LB, St. James Academy; Theo Grace, Jr., LB, Kearney; Ashton Moore, Jr., LB, Louisburg; Derek Joiner, Sr., OL/DL, Grandview; Caden Munson, Sr., SG/DE, Lafayette Co.; Carl Molle, Jr., LB, St. Pius X; Kian Payne, Sr., DT, St. Thomas Aquinas; Jeremy Schleicher, Sr., OL, Bishop Miege; Bo Smith, Jr., OL/DL, Chillicothe; Aiden Bruce, Sr., WR/RB, Olathe North; Tate Everard, Sr., WR, Blue Valley Southwest; Lexton Grafke, Sr., WR, Lansing; Isaiah Holthaus, Sr., WR, Tonganoxie; Tommy Hutsler, Jr., WR, St. Pius X; Bryce Lisaka, Sr., WR, Park Hill; Isaiah Mozee, Jr., WR, Lee’s Summit North; Crew Myers, Sr., WR, Blue Valley West; Alex Parks, Sr., WR, Blue Valley Southwest; Keelan Smith, Sr., WR, Liberty North.

Who are past Simone Award winners?

Past Thomas A. Simone Award winners

1983: Jeff Kelso, Park Hill

1984: Shawn Long, Grandview

1985: Craig Phillips, Lee’s Summit

1986: Tim Ryan, Rockhurst

1987: Kenyon Rasheed, Rockhurst

1988: Derrick Hart, Schlagle

1989: Jeff Handy, Blue Springs

1990: Kevin McIntosh, Hickman Mills

1991: Andy Murray, Blue Valley

1992: Nate Minnis, Blue Springs

1993: Jason Thoren, Lawrence

1994: Eddie Brooks, Blue Springs South

1995: Arland Bruce III, Olathe North

1996: Ladell Betts, Blue Springs

1997: Josh Brewer, Olathe North

1998: Sean Doyle, Rockhurst

1999: Brandon Shelby, Rockhurst

2000: Darren Sproles, Olathe North

2001: Maurice Mack, Olathe North

2002: Jim Bouknight, Olathe North

2003: Michael Keenan, Oak Park

2004: Chase Coffman, Raymore–Peculiar

2005: Josh Freeman, Grandview

2006: Zack Rampy, Blue Valley

2007: Nathan Scheelhaase, Rockhurst

2008: Blaine Dalton, Blue Springs South

2009: James Franklin, Olathe North

2010: Bubba Starling, Gardner Edgerton

2011: Evan Boehm, Lee’s Summit West

2012: Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs

2013: Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs[1]

2014: Drew Lock, Lee’s Summit

2015: Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage

2016: Julian Ross, Staley

2017: Ronnie Bell, Park Hill

2018: Graham Mertz, Blue Valley North

2019: Arland Bruce, Olathe North

2020: Conrad Hawley, Raymore-Peculiar

2021: Mikey Pauley, Blue Valley Northwest

2022: Kendrick Bell, Park Hill