Blue Valley Southwest’s Dylan Dunn wins 2023 Simone Award as KC’s top football player
Blue Valley Southwest quarterback Dylan Dunn is the 2023 winner of the Simone Award, which annually recognizes the top high school football player in the Kansas City metro.
Dunn received the 41st Simone Award in a special ceremony at his high school gym on Wednesday morning. Kendrick Bell of Park Hill won the 40th edition of the award last year.
Dunn, a senior, had an outstanding season this fall. He passed for 3,777 yards with 47 touchdowns and just five interceptions for the 10-2 Timberwolves. He averaged nearly 315 yards per game this season.
Earlier this week, BV Southwest’s Dunn, defensive back Trey Thomas and and wide receiver Alex Parks were selected all-state by the Kansas Football Coaches Association.
At Blue Valley Southwest’s castle for the Simone Awards this morning and winner QB Dylan Dunn. pic.twitter.com/GkFlLM75Bg
— Mick Shaffer (@mickshaffer) December 6, 2023
The original Simone Award was created in 1931 by Dr. D.M. Nigro and bestowed until his death in 1976. The award was reinstated in 1983 by Anthony Simone and his wife as a tribute to their son, Tommy.
The winner is determined through votes from the Greater Kansas City Football Coaches Association, high school head coaches around the metro and select members of local media organizations.
Other finalists for the 2023 award included: Elijah Leonard, Sr. QB Lee’s Summit North; Jayshawn Ross, Sr. DE/WR Liberty North; and Ty Williams, Sr. RB Grain Valley.
Past winners include former Royals outfielder Bubba Starling, K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson, former NFL quarterback Josh Freeman, and Drew Lock, the former Mizzou star from Lee’s Summit who now plays for the Seattle Seahawks.
Who are 2023 Simone Award finalists?
Here are the finalists, by award, for the Simone, Fontana, Buchanan, Bell and Taylor awards.
Senior Liberty North linebacker Melvin Laster won his third straight Buchanan Award, named for Buck Buchanan, the late Kansas City Chiefs great.
Simone Award: Dylan Dunn, Sr. QB Blue Valley Southwest; Elijah Leonard, Sr. QB Lee’s Summit North; Jayshawn Ross, Sr. DE/WR Liberty North; Ty Williams, Sr. RB Grain Valley. WINNER: Dunn.
Fontana Award: Hudson Bailey, So. QB St. Pius X; Declan Battle, Sr. QB Louisburg; Cameron Emmons, Sr. RB Kearney; Kobe Westphal, Jr. QB Warrensburg.
Buchanan Award: Tommy Coppinger, Sr. LB Rockhurst; Mark Debiak, Sr. LB Gardner Edgerton; Melvin Laster, Sr. LB Liberty North; Williams Nwaneri, Sr. DE Lee’s Summit North.
Bell Award: Brayden Bush, Sr. LB Pleasant Hill; Derek Joiner, Sr. OL/DL Grandview; Ashton Moore, Jr. LB Louisburg; Kian Payne, Sr. DT St. Thomas Aquinas.
Taylor Award: Aiden Bruce, Sr. WR/RB Olathe North; Isaiah Mozee, Jr. WR Lee’s Summit North; Alex Parks, Sr. WR Blue Valley Southwest; Keelan Smith, Sr. WR Liberty North.
Who made 2023 All-Simone Team?
Here is the 2023 All-Simone Team:
Dylan Dunn, Sr., QB, Blue Valley Southwest; Wesley Edison, Sr., QB, Free State; Ethan Hansen, Sr., QB, Rockhurst; Aiden Hinkle , Sr., QB, Oak Park; Elijah Leonard, Sr., QB, Lee’s Summit North; Bryce Noernberg, Sr., QB, Olathe South; Bravin Powell, Jr., QB, Gardner-Edgerton; Maguire Richman, Jr., LB/K/P/TE, Blue Valley; Jayshawn Ross, Sr., DE/WR, Liberty North; Ty Williams, Sr., RB, Grain Valley; Hudson Bailey, So., QB, St. Pius X; Hunter Bailey, Sr., RB, Adrian; Declan Battle, Sr., QB, Louisburg; Brayden Bush, Sr., RB/LB, Pleasant Hill; Colton Brusven, Sr., RB, Tonganoxie; Trey Carter, Sr., QB, Atchison; Larry Cascone, Jr., RB, St. Pius X; Cameron Emmons, Sr., RB, Kearney; Kobe Westphal, Jr., QB, Warrensburg; Kaleb Scott, Sr., WR/DB/Ret, Basehor-Linwood; Cam Zaun, Sr., QB, St. Michael; Brett Carroll, Sr., DL, Olathe East; Tommy Coppinger, Sr., LB, Rockhurst; Mark Debiak, Sr., DE, Gardner-Edgerton; Gus Hawkins, Sr., OL, Mill Valley; Melvin Laster, Sr., LB, Liberty North; Dawson Merritt, Jr., DE/LB, Blue Valley; Ka’Mori Moore, Jr., DT, Lee’s Summit North; Williams Nwaneri, Sr., DE, Lee’s Summit North; Andrew Sprague, Sr., OL, Rockhurst; Jayden Woods, Jr., DE, Mill Valley; Brayden Bush, Sr., LB, Pleasant Hill; Spencer Dohm, Sr., LB, St. James Academy; Theo Grace, Jr., LB, Kearney; Ashton Moore, Jr., LB, Louisburg; Derek Joiner, Sr., OL/DL, Grandview; Caden Munson, Sr., SG/DE, Lafayette Co.; Carl Molle, Jr., LB, St. Pius X; Kian Payne, Sr., DT, St. Thomas Aquinas; Jeremy Schleicher, Sr., OL, Bishop Miege; Bo Smith, Jr., OL/DL, Chillicothe; Aiden Bruce, Sr., WR/RB, Olathe North; Tate Everard, Sr., WR, Blue Valley Southwest; Lexton Grafke, Sr., WR, Lansing; Isaiah Holthaus, Sr., WR, Tonganoxie; Tommy Hutsler, Jr., WR, St. Pius X; Bryce Lisaka, Sr., WR, Park Hill; Isaiah Mozee, Jr., WR, Lee’s Summit North; Crew Myers, Sr., WR, Blue Valley West; Alex Parks, Sr., WR, Blue Valley Southwest; Keelan Smith, Sr., WR, Liberty North.
Who are past Simone Award winners?
Past Thomas A. Simone Award winners
1983: Jeff Kelso, Park Hill
1984: Shawn Long, Grandview
1985: Craig Phillips, Lee’s Summit
1986: Tim Ryan, Rockhurst
1987: Kenyon Rasheed, Rockhurst
1988: Derrick Hart, Schlagle
1989: Jeff Handy, Blue Springs
1990: Kevin McIntosh, Hickman Mills
1991: Andy Murray, Blue Valley
1992: Nate Minnis, Blue Springs
1993: Jason Thoren, Lawrence
1994: Eddie Brooks, Blue Springs South
1995: Arland Bruce III, Olathe North
1996: Ladell Betts, Blue Springs
1997: Josh Brewer, Olathe North
1998: Sean Doyle, Rockhurst
1999: Brandon Shelby, Rockhurst
2000: Darren Sproles, Olathe North
2001: Maurice Mack, Olathe North
2002: Jim Bouknight, Olathe North
2003: Michael Keenan, Oak Park
2004: Chase Coffman, Raymore–Peculiar
2005: Josh Freeman, Grandview
2006: Zack Rampy, Blue Valley
2007: Nathan Scheelhaase, Rockhurst
2008: Blaine Dalton, Blue Springs South
2009: James Franklin, Olathe North
2010: Bubba Starling, Gardner Edgerton
2011: Evan Boehm, Lee’s Summit West
2012: Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs
2013: Dalvin Warmack, Blue Springs[1]
2014: Drew Lock, Lee’s Summit
2015: Skylar Thompson, Fort Osage
2016: Julian Ross, Staley
2017: Ronnie Bell, Park Hill
2018: Graham Mertz, Blue Valley North
2019: Arland Bruce, Olathe North
2020: Conrad Hawley, Raymore-Peculiar
2021: Mikey Pauley, Blue Valley Northwest