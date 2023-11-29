This Blue Valley Southwest sophomore set a national record in powerlifting

Blue Valley Southwest High School sophomore Bennett Bahr has been making waves in powerlifting, and his most recent accomplishment continues to put his name on the map.

At USA Powerlifting’s New Mexico State Championships earlier this month, Bahr competed against 59 other powerlifters in Albuquerque as one of the youngest athletes of the group. Other powerlifters in the competition ranged from ages 12 to 68.

The sophomore came up with USA Powerlifting’s record in his 198-pound weight class with a 529.1-pound (240 kilograms) single-lift deadlift. He also set the record for his age class.

“We flew out to Albuquerque, and I competed in their state championship meet,” Bahr explained. “I had to go to theirs because (at a) state championship meet you have to have national judges to get certified for national records.

“We went out there and had a bunch of fun.”

A new record will do that.

Bahr’s start in powerlifting came through his experiences going to the gym. Several of the others working out around him were already involved in powerlifting, and they were his introduction to the sport.

From there, powerlifting has continued to shape him — not just as an athlete, but as a person. That’s especially true as he navigates his high-school experience.

“I think it’s made it a lot better, actually,” Bahr said. “It helped me become a more disciplined person. It just helps me follow through with things and get things done that I said I’m going to do.”

Discipline is a necessity when it comes to powerlifting. Bahr said that his normal preparation for a meet can extend up to 12 weeks before the event.

“Basically, you just go through different phases of getting stronger and getting ready for the meet,” Bahr said. “On that last week right before the meet starts, you only lift about two times in the week versus the five that you’re normally doing. You’re just trying to not be fatigued and (getting) ready to perform at the meet, so you’re just relaxing and letting your body recover from the 12 weeks before that.”

Going into meets, he says he has a few strategies that improve his focus. Those include getting enough sleep and limiting distractions from his phone.

Those habits help him mentally, Bahr said, and that’s a big deal for powerlifting. He said there are mental and psychological aspects of the sport that tend to make a difference.

“It’s like a different thing doing it in the gym,” Bahr said, noting the details have to be more buttoned up when it comes to the “actual meet, where everything has to be perfect.”

“That’s probably the hardest part,” Bahr continued. “so it’s a little nerve-wracking, but I’ve gotten good at managing myself, stress-wise.”

And as he continues on his high-school path, Bahr has a few pieces of advice for any other high-school athlete considering lifting.

“I say try it out at least once. It’s not easy, but I think everyone can do it,” Bahr said. “And if you’re going to do it in high school, make sure you’re watching your grades and not just completely focusing on it.”