Blue Valley, Tonganoxie, Aquinas advance to Kansas high school football sub-state round

Cinderella hasn’t stopped dancing in the Kansas Class 6A high school football playoffs.

Blue Valley, the No. 6 seed in the East entering the postseason, dominated No. 2 Olathe North in a 42-14 laugher on Friday night. With the win, the Tigers (7-4) sit just one victory away from the state final.

The Tigers took control right away, scoring a touchdown on their first play from scrimmage. Quarterback Christopher Aiello hit wide receiver Grady Westphal for a 66-yard catch-and-run to the end zone.

Blue Valley then proceeded to score off two blocked punts in the first half and led 24-7 at the break.

The Eagles attempted to battle back in the second half, getting a 48-yard TD strike from quarterback Jamison Sarver to Jeremiah Rhoades midway through the third quarter. But more special teams woes contributed to the lopsided final outcome.

Olathe North concludes its season 9-2, while Blue Valley will next face No. 1 seed Gardner Edgerton, a 28-6 winner Friday over Blue Valley Northwest.

Tonganoxie 57, Atchison 50

In a back-and-forth game with seemingly little defense played, it was Tonganoxie’s big plays — and yes, some defense — that won out.

Atchison, the No. 1 seed in the Class 4A east side, was 10-0 coming in. And the Phoenix were looking to make it 11-0 with a 50-47 lead with 10:16 remaining.

But the Chieftains (9-2) weren’t done. Tanner Head took the ensuing kickoff 65 yards to the Atchison 20. A few plays later, Jackson McWilliams made a 30-yard field goal to tie it at 50 with 8:51 left.

On Atchison’s next offensive play, Tonganoxie sacked and stripped the Phoenix, and Tommy Messersmith fell on the loose ball at the AHS 14. Tanner Hand ran for seven yards inside the 10, and five plays later running back Colton Brusven scored the game-winner via a 1-yard dive.

The Chieftains advance to play host to St. Thomas Aquinas (8-3) next Friday night.

St. Thomas Aquinas 38, Basehor-Linwood 7

It didn’t take long for Aquinas to get rolling into the Class 4A semifinals.

On the third play of the game, Wyatt Potter intercepted Basehor-Linwood for a 38-yard touchdown. And the Saints rolled after that.

The Saints (8-3) will play at Tonganoxie next Friday night, with the winner advancing to the Class 4A title game in Topeka.

After Potter’s pick-six, the night became the Cole Richardson show. The Aquinas running back racked up 151 yards and three TDs, helping the Saints to a 24-0 halftime lead. Gavin Middendorf added 80 rushing yards and a score.

Basehor-Linwood concludes its season 7-4.

