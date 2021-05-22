Blue Valley West claims Class 6A team title at Kansas Swimming and Diving Championships

Blue Valley West was the class of the Class 6A meet Friday at the Kansas girls state swimming and diving championships in Topeka.

BV West racked up 375 team points to runner-up Shawnee Mission East’s 230 at the Capitol Federal Natatorium in Topeka-Hummer Sports Park.

The championship completed a title sweep for BV West — the boys team won the 6A championship in February.

The Class 5-1A state meet is Saturday in Topeka.

Complete 6A team results and individual winners are listed below.

Kansas girls state swimming and diving championships

CLASS 6A

Race distances in yards

Team scores

1. Blue Valley West, 375; 2. Shawnee Mission East, 230; 3. Lawrence, 228; 4. Blue Valley North, 178; 5. Wichita East, 164; 6. Blue Valley, 153; 7. Blue Valley Northwest, 152; 8. Lawrence Free State, 148; 9. Manhattan, 106; 10. Shawnee Mission South, 100; 11. Topeka Washburn Rural, 60; 12. Olathe East, 57; 13. Olathe North, 55; 14. Derby, 49; 15. Olathe West, 47; 16. Wichita Heights, 43; 17. Olathe Northwest, 40; 18. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 38; 19. Campus, 26; 20. Wichita Northwest, 24; 21. Olathe South, 23; 22. Garden City, 18; 23. Wichita North, 8; 24. Shawnee Mission West, 3.

Championship finals and KC-area consolation finals

200 medley relay: 1. BV West, 1:46.90; 2. SM East, 1:46.99; 3. Lawrence, 1:53.88; 4. Lawrence Free State, 1:54.09; 5. BV North, 1:54.49; 6. Manhattan, 1:55.06; 7. SM South, 1:57.21; 8. Olathe East, 1:57.41; 9. SM Northwest, 1:58.34; 10. Olathe North, 1:59.07; 12. BV Northwest, 1:59.37; 13. Olathe West, 2:00.12; 16. Olathe Northwest, 2:01.61.

200 freestyle: 1. Braden, Lawrence, 1:57.96; 2. Orr, BV West, 1:58.15; 3. Schmidt, 1:58.29; 4. Bare, Washburn Rural, 1:58.52; 5. Jones, Wichita East, 2:01.47; 6. Roberts, Campus, 2:01.58; 7. Fiocati, BV Northwest, 2:02.82; 9. Gifford, BV West, 2:04.02; 10. Howard, SM East, 2:04.38; 11. Nuckolls, Lawrence Free State, 2:05.96; 12. King, Olathe Northwest, 2:06.84; 13. Day, Lawrence Free State, 2:07.21; 14. O. Sherlock, Blue Valley, 2:07.47; 15. Provost, Olathe West, 2:07.66; 16. York, BV West, 2:08.67.

200 individual medley: 1. Barnes, BV West, 2:03.97; 2. Deedy, SM East, 2:04.72; 3. Linscott, SM East, 2:08.49; 4. Paduano, BV Northwest, 2:10.36; 5. Wombolt, BV West, 2:14.43; 6. Perez, 2:16.03; 7. Jones, Lawrence, 2:16.16; 8. Polhemis, BV West, 2:17.44; 9. Bush, Olathe South, 2:18.07; 10. Sherron, Lawrence, 2:22.41; 11. Stewart, BV North, 2:22.88; 13. Garst, Olathe East, 2:24.01; 14. Pedrigi, SM West, 2:25.80; 15. Nachtigal, SM East, 2:26.11; 16. King, Olathe Northwest, 2:26.74.

50 freestyle: 1. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 23.72; 2. Blake, BV North, 24.13; 3. McPherson, Wichita East, 24.45; 4. Heckman, Lawrence, 24.74; 5. Riley, SM South, 25.16; 6. McDowell, Wichita Northwest, 25.42; 7. Snyder, Blue Valley, 25.55; 8. Beckley, BV West, 25.74; 10. Ohlde, SM South, 25.82; 11. Johnson, SM Northwest, 26.20; 12. Hadel, BV North, 26.23; 13. Ahmed, BV West, 26.26; 15. Smith, BV Northwest, 26.54; 16. Kostner, SM East, 26.74.

One-meter diving: 1. Bridges, Blue Valley, 355.56 points; 2. Stanley, Olathe North, 350.73; 3. Nuss, BV North, 346.95; 4. Lawler, BV West, 344.16; 5. Kierl, Wichita Heights, 341.85; 6. Garrelts, BV Northwest, 328.26; 7. Scott, SM East, 319.05; 8. Sander, BV Northwest, 314.79; 9. Layman, Olathe North, 308.25; 10. Brandt, Lawrence, 307.26; 11. Self, Derby, 299.40; 12. Armstrong, Washburn Rural, 296.37; 13. Skorupan, BV West, 292.95; 14. Scotten, Blue Valley, 291.51; 15. Gross, BV West, 291.21; 16. Gessler, Blue Valley, 250.08.

100 butterfly: 1. Finzen, BV West, 55.78; 2. Hindman, Lawrence Free State, 57.84; 3. Fischer, Lawrence, 58.36; 4. Broadrick, Wichita Heights, 59.24; 5. Engelbrecht, Lawrence Free State, 59.33; 6. Steffensmeier, Manhattan, 59.37; 7. McPherson, Wichita East, 59.77; 8. Wombolt, BV West, 1:00.48; 9. Amos, Olathe West, 1:00.88; 10. P. Sherlock, Blue Valley, 1:02.62; 11. King, Olathe Northwest, 1:03.42; 12. Kim, Olathe North, 1:03.84; 14. Willenbring, BV Northwest, 1:05.11.

100 freestyle: 1. Dirkzwager, Wichita East, 51.52; 2. Blake, BV North, 53.82; 3. Orr, BV West, 54.56; 4. Riley, SM South, 55.18; 5. Heckman, Lawrence, 55.67; 6. Snyder, Blue Valley, 56.24; 7. Beckley, BV West, 56.28; 8. Malik, SM East, 56.42; 10. Patterson, BV North, 56.80; 12. Johnson, Olathe East, 57.20; 13. Smith, BV North, 57.48; 14. Dahl, SM Northwest, 57.66; 15. Ahmed, BV West, 57.73; 16. Liu, Lawrence Free State, 57.81.

500 freestyle: 1. Barnes, BV West, 4:55.66; 2. Vietti, BV West, 5:16.92; 3. Schmidt, Blue Valley, 5:17.25; 4. Braden, Lawrence, 5:20.51; 5. Bare, Washburn Rural, 5:21.53; 6. Steffensmeier, Manhattan, 5:24.43; 7. Gifford, BV West, 5:29.25; 8. P. Sherlock, Blue Valley, 5:32.78; 9. Howard, SM East, 5:36.82; 11. Nuckolls, Lawrence Free State, 5:38.42; 12. Provost, Olathe West, 5:40.65; 13. McNamara, BV West, 5:41.19; 14. O. Sherlock, Blue Valley, 5:46.31; 15. Day, Lawrence Free State, 5:46.58; 16. Rosenthal, BV North, 5:50.95.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Wichita East, 1:38.79; 2. BV North, 1:41.72; 3. BV Northwest, 1:42.02; 4. Lawrence, 1:42.12; 5. BV West, 1:42.15; 6. SM South, 1:43.35; 7. Blue Valley, 1:45.46; 8. SM East, 1:46.62; 9. Olathe Northwest, 1:47.78; 12. Olathe East, 1:48.64; 13. Lawrence Free State, 1:48.84; 16. SM Northwest, 1:50.93.

100 backstroke: 1. Finzen, BV West, 56.00; 2. Paduano, BV Northwest, 57.00; 3. Hindman, Lawrence Free State, 59.56; 4. Fischer, Lawrence, 59.59; 5. Engelbrecht, Lawrence Free State, 1:00.18; 6. Malik, SM East, 1:00.26; 7. Broadrick, Wichita Heights, 1:00.65; 8. Amos, Olathe West, 1:01.20; 9. Vietti, BV West, 1:01.38; 11. Fiocati, BV Northwest, 1:02.42; 12. Loparco, BV Northwest, 1:02.71; 13. Gunderman, SM East, 1:03.36; 15. Dahl, SM Northwest, 1:03.45.

100 breaststroke: 1. Deedy, SM East, 1:04.88; 2. Linscott, SM East, 1:04.93; 3. Polhemus, BV West, 1:08.52; 4. Perez, Manhattan, 1:08.89; 5. Bush, Olathe South, 1:09.18; 6. Jones, Lawrence, 1:09.55; 7. Patterson, BV North, 1:10.76; 8. Johnson, Olathe East, 1:10.85; 9. Stewart, BV North, 1:12.75; 10. Johnson, SM Northwest, 1:12.99; 12. Garst, Olathe East, 1:13.55; 13. Manolescu, Lawrence, 1:13.99; 15. Sandstrom, SM East, 1:14.79.

400 freestyle relay: 1. BV West, 3:33.98; 2. Wichita East, 3:40.54; 3. SM East, 3:41.02; 4. Lawrence Free State, 3:44.61; 5. Lawrence, 3:45.12; 6. BV Northwest, 3:46.89; 7. Blue Valley, 3:48.74; 8. BV North, 3:49.25; 10. SM South, 3:50.66; 11. Olathe West, 3:54.80; 12. Olathe North, 3:54.99; 13. Olathe Northwest, 3:55.97.

