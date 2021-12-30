The blue wall of silence in action
In 2012, a detainee was kneed in the face by a correctional officer. Despite video evidence, all officers involved denied that he used excessive force.
In 2012, a detainee was kneed in the face by a correctional officer. Despite video evidence, all officers involved denied that he used excessive force.
A DoorDash corporate employee vented his grievances in a Blind post titled "Doordash making engineers deliver food."
On Twitter in particular, there’s no faster way to start a fire than by mentioning Rose Hanbury, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, former close friend of Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and — unfortunately — the rumored mistress of Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Kate’s (by all appearances) loving husband. Rumors of an affair between William […]
Just before Thomas Randele died, his wife of nearly 40 years asked his golfing buddies and his co-workers from the dealerships where he sold cars to come by their home. For the past 50 years, he was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland’s history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969. How he was able to leave behind one family and create a new life — while evading a father and son from the U.S. Marshals Service who never gave up their hunt — is just now being pieced together.
Clark Griswold could never.
Heidi Klum, 48, shows off her totally toned booty as she hangs around the house naked in new IG pics. Regular outdoor workouts keep the supermodel in shape.
New data suggests a massive collapse of the ice shelf in as little as five years. “We are dealing with an event that no human has ever witnessed," says one scientist. "We have no analog for this”
Career comes to premature end for longtime Clemson linebacker James Skalski in Cheez-It Bowl.
The Kentucky senator's claim that Democrats "steal" elections via "legally valid" votes lays bare the GOP's belief that no election is legitimate if a Democrat wins.
BBC inexplicably brought on the Harvard professor, who has been accused of (and denied) sexually assaulting Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre
The little boy was practically wheezing with laughter.
Physicians facing the latest surge of Covid-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant, described what they are seeing in their emergency rooms.
Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: "I knew the consequences. I wasn't prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination." #Nets Source: Twitter @Krisplashed What's the buzz on Twitter? Brian Lewis @ ...
Dr. Anthony Fauci said recently that he does not plan on retiring soon but if were to step down as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases the 81-year-old would reportedly be eligible for the largest federal retirement package in American history.
InstagramLyndon McLeod, who police say killed five people during a deadly rampage in the Denver area, was an author dedicated to alt-right philosophies, including masculine supremacy, contrarian COVID-19 beliefs, and targeted violence against the “weak”—including those he killed.McLeod appears to have operated a plethora of Twitter and Instagram accounts under the alias Roman McClay, which he used for his three-book series Sanction. The book series, with its first book described in an Amazon rev
'Wheel of Fortune' stars Pat Sajak and Vanna White have been cohosting the game show together since 1982. Recently, Pat and Vanna discussed their future on 'WOF.'
via YouTubeAn Italian anti-vaxxer and COVID-denier who sparked outrage after declaring himself a “plague spreader” and boasting about how he walked around sick and maskless in a supermarket has died of COVID-19, according to local media reports.Maurizio Buratti, also known as Mauro from Mantua, died in a Verona hospital Monday, just a few weeks after being hospitalized. He was 61.Buratti’s condition took a turn for the worse, perhaps unsurprisingly, after he called in to the Zanzara radio progra
Recall alert: Check your diabetes medication
A pre-Christmas flight got dicey when a woman now dubbed ‘Airline Karen’ got into an altercation with another passenger. The […] The post ‘Airplane Karen’ taken into custody after attack on Delta flight appeared first on TheGrio.
"There is so much wrong in this caption."
A PGA Tour spokesman told Golfweek the year-long program runs through December 31.