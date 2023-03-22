BLUE WATER PETROLEUM LAUNCHES ITS THERMO VARNISH PRODUCT

CHEYENNE, WY --News Direct-- Blue Water Petroleum Corp.

McapMediaWire -- Blue Water Petroleum Corp (OTC: BWPC), announces that its new subsidiary, Attimar SA based in Switzerland, has completed and launched THERMO VARNISH its new ATC (Active Thermo Coating) paint product.

TERMO VARNISH represents a major innovation in the construction sector, offering a safe, efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional heating systems. ATC paint is a solution that utilizes the thermal properties of special pigments contained in the paint itself to generate heat and allow for the management of a warm and comfortable environment. This revolutionary technology has been developed to meet the needs of those who want to reduce heating costs and increase the energy efficiency of their home.

Instead of using traditional heat sources such as radiators, this ATC is applied as a thin layer of paint with nanomaterials such as graphene that has electrical conductors integrated into the coating and works by using thermal conduction technology, which allows you to heat the walls surfaces evenly and consistently. When the paint is activated, the conductors emit heat that warms the surrounding surfaces and has been designed to heat the walls of our homes and buildings without the need for expensive thermal power plants or radiators.

In addition to being highly efficient, the heating paint is also environmentally friendly. Since it uses up to 85% less energy than traditional heaters, it does not produce emissions harmful to the environment and can be easily integrated into a renewable energy system.

The innovative paint TERMO VARNISH is especially useful in historic buildings or buildings where the installation of radiators would be difficult or expensive. In addition, thanks to its ease of use and aesthetics, it can be used in a wide range of applications, from home to office, through industry and commerce.

The product is unique and was developed by Attimar SA and created using innovative materials that Blue Water Petroleum holds within its host of patents and technologies. This is the first consumer application put into practice, utilizing Attimar SA technologies that the research department has developed over many years; resulting in a tangible product. The company is a firm believer in investing in research and sustainability to produce consumer and environmentally beneficial products.

Unlike many companies that have recently begun to understand the advantages of using Graphene and materials of the future. “We already have the finished products ready to be marketed and we already have a proven consumer product in THERMO VARNISH that can heat any surface in seconds and there will be more applications released within the fiscal year. In addition, graphene is an excellent conductor of electricity and heat, making it ideal for applications in electronics and composite materials,” stated Mr. Vladislav Postupalski, COO of BWPC.

About Blue Water:

Blue Water Petroleum Corp. (BWPC) is a global environmental technology provider and patent aggregator, with proven executive and operations teams based in North America and Europe. Our Swiss based subsidiary, Attimar SA, is the holder of multiple patents that are publicly verifiable.

Our primary focus is on the global and potentially multi billion dollar market for graphene based products. Graphene is an innovative and versatile material that is increasingly attracting the attention of researchers, scientists and entrepreneurs around the world. It is a material composed of a single layer of carbon atoms, arranged in a hexagonal lattice structure. Thanks to its unique properties, graphene is becoming increasingly important in a wide range of industries, from technology to advanced materials.

One of the main advantages of graphene is its high strength, which makes it an ideal material for applications that require strength and durability. In addition, graphene is an excellent conductor of electricity and heat, making it ideal for applications in electronics and composite materials. Due to its high specific surface area, graphene can also be used as a catalyst in applications ranging from hydrogen production to the removal of pollutants from water.

Graphene has the potential to revolutionize the materials industry by providing more sustainable and innovative solutions to many of the problems humanity faces today. For example, graphene can be used to create high-capacity, low-cost batteries that could be used to store solar or wind energy. In addition, graphene can be used to create stronger and lighter composite materials, which could be used in aerospace or automotive applications. Due to its high specific surface area, graphene can also be used as a catalyst in applications ranging from hydrogen production to the removal of pollutants from water.

We also develop and implement modular systems, incorporating hydrocarbon recovery and recycling technologies. It is in this capacity that we offer sustainable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective solutions.

On March 14th 2023, the BWPC board voted not to proceed with the acquisition of ArtAqua Technologies, as the time and expense for both companies to prepare and consolidate two years of accounting documents from IFRS to US GAAP would be time consuming and a resource drain. The Company’s board also voted on the same resolution to divest itself of its operations related to the Little Smoky, Alberta transaction and the parties have agreed void the transaction at no expense to BWPC.

The total issued common shares outstanding for the company is 204,081,981.

Information about Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include but are not limited to: inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the OTC Markets. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Blue Water Petroleum Corp., please refer to the Company's recent financial reports, which are available at www.otcmarkets.com The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

