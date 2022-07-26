BlueBay Refuses to Back Down on Japan Bond Short as Yields Fall

Ruth Carson
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- BlueBay Asset Management is committed to its bet against Japanese bonds despite a global debt rally that has led to a sharp retreat in yields.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We have been looking for the Bank of Japan to signal a policy shift in September as inflation continues to rise with the yen trending weaker as policies diverge,” said Mark Dowding, London-based chief investment officer of the $112 billion fund. “This continues to be the case.”

A rapid drop in Japanese bond yields Monday had market participants wondering if any overseas investors braving the so-called ‘Widowmaker’ trade had cut and run from short positions. The current benchmark yield fell to as low as 0.18% Monday -- well below the Bank of Japan’s 0.25% yield cap -- while the previous benchmark’s yield fell below 0.10%, levels that suggested some stop-losses may have been triggered.

Dowding doubted anyone was stopped out of their positions, suggesting there was little recent newsflow to change what was likely a structural view among investors. He did say he expected funds to be actively managing their positions.

“As at this morning 10-year yields are at 0.21%,” he said Tuesday. “We entered the position at 0.23% so truthfully speaking nothing has really happened.”

The Japanese sovereign bond market -- the world’s second largest -- has been roiled by speculative attacks over the past two months as traders bet accelerating global inflation would force the BOJ to tweak policy. Now those inflation fears have given way to trepidation that tighter central-bank moves across much of the globe will stifle economic growth.

Ten-year yen swap rates -- which are popular with international funds -- have collapsed from their mid-June highs, suggesting a paring of at least the most speculative bets against Japan’s bonds amid increased concern about a global recession. But rates are still above the central bank’s 0.25% line in the sand, suggesting some investors are sticking to their guns on a BOJ tweak down the line.

For Kellie Wood, a fixed-income money manager at Schroders Plc in Sydney it would take confirmation that inflation is finally in retreat for her to reassess her bearish bet on Japan’s bonds. The recent weakness in the securities could soon reverse if Treasury yields rise again.

“We need to see the peak in inflation and a shift more dovishly by central banks to cut the short in JGBs,” said Wood. “If we see further underperformance of US Treasuries, again that puts more pressure on the BOJ to relinquish yield curve control.”

UBS Asset Management is on the same page with portfolio manager Tom Nash calling it a low-cost “sleeper trade” as long as inflation and global yields remain elevated and significant upside if curve control breaks.

And as for Bluebay, they are happy to stay short.

“We have made no changes to our position and maintain a short stance,” Dowding said. “There is no specific level we will stop out of trades. That is not how our investment process works.”

(Adds comment from UBS Asset Management.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Economy Strengthens in July Despite Housing, Covid Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the EconomyChina’s economic recovery gained momentum in July as business activities re

  • Facebook considers relaxing COVID-19 misinformation policies

    Meta asks Oversight Board whether it should continue current policies as virus has “evolved”.

  • Cadence Design Systems Rises After Beat-And-Raise Report

    Cadence Design Systems, a maker of electronic systems design software, late Monday beat Wall Street's targets for the second quarter.

  • Cadence (CDNS) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

    Cadence (CDNS) second-quarter revenues and earnings gain from continued strength across all segments driven by higher demand for its products

  • Starbucks opens this week in downtown Dayton performing arts center

    Amid growth in the Downtown Dayton area, nationwide coffee shop chain Starbucks is slated to open a new cafe inside a prominent Dayton performing arts center later this week. Dayton Live’s Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center will host the grand opening of its Starbucks facility on Thursday, July 28 in the Atrium at 1 W.

  • Global growth headed down as inflation surge to endure

    The global economy is in the grips of a serious slowdown, with some key economies at high risk of recession and only sparse meaningful cooling in inflation over the next year, according to Reuters polls of economists. Most central banks are only part-way through a still-urgent cycle of interest rate rises as many policymakers make up for a collective error in judgment last year thinking supply chain-related inflation pressures would not last. That carries with it another risk - central banks moving too quickly without taking time to assess damage from the fastest interest rate rises in more than a generation following over a decade of near-zero rates.

  • Centre County’s hospitality industry is still suffering. This group is looking for solutions

    The Happy Valley Hospitality campaign will spotlight local workers and career opportunities.

  • McDonald's earnings 'relieve some fears' of consumer slow-down, analyst says

    BTIG Managing Director and restaurant analyst Peter Saleh joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down McDonald's earnings and the outlook for the fast-food chain.

  • SK Hynix sees memory chip demand slowing in H2, including server chips

    SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc said it expects memory chip demand to slow in the second half of the year, after booking its biggest second-quarter profit since 2018. "Shipments of PCs and smartphones that contain memory (chips) are expected to become lower than initially predicted," SK Hynix said in a statement. As well, a clutch of chipmakers including Micron Technology Inc have warned of a rising chip glut after a two-year long global shortage of chips.

  • Central banks must resist urge to back off inflation fight - IMF economist

    Global central banks may get "antsy" about the swiftness of economic pain brought on by monetary tightening to fight inflation and be tempted to cut interest rates before the job is done, the International Monetary Fund's chief economist said on Tuesday. That would be a huge mistake, prolonging the agony of inflation, IMF research director Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told Reuters in an interview. Gourinchas said rate hikes like the one expected from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday are already raising borrowing costs and softening demand.

  • News on United Airlines, MasTec: The National Observer July 26, 2022

    Top business news today includes troubles at regional airlines, red ink on health care balance sheets and MasTec's billion-dollar buy in to the green-energy business.

  • SoftBank Managing Partners Pipilis, Varma to Join Misra-Led Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- A pair of managing partners who help oversee SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund and Vision Fund 2 are leaving to join a new investment firm led by the platform’s key architect Rajeev Misra, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10

  • Alibaba Removes Ant Executives From Partnership Amid Shakeup

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has removed all executives of financial affiliate Ant Group Co. from its partnership, shaking up a key structure that maintains control of the e-commerce giant. Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Trump Is Plotting to Blow Up the ConstitutionShallow Recession Calls Are ‘Totally Delusional,’ Roubini WarnsCoinbase Faces SEC Investigation on Cryptocurrency ListingsChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Sl

  • Philippines Tycoon, Duterte’s Ally’s Stocks Tumble on Default Notice From Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock shares controlled by Philippine businessman Dennis Uy slumped after one of his company’s units received a default notice from a consortium of banks, threatening further losses to an already struggling market.Most Read from BloombergWho Is Nicole Shanahan, Woman at Center of Musk-Brin Drama?Sergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJFed to Inflict More Pain on Economy as It Readies Big Rate HikeChina’s Gen Z Is Dejected, Underemployed and Slowing the Econom

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Google cofounder Sergey Brin might pocket over $100 million by selling his Tesla stock, after plowing $500,000 into Elon Musk's automaker before it went public

    Brin has moved to dump his stakes in Elon Musk's companies after the Tesla CEO reportedly had a brief affair with his wife. Musk has denied the claim.

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • Jim Cramer Likes These 7 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we will look at the 7 beaten-down semiconductor stocks that Jim Cramer likes. If you want to explore similar beaten-down semiconductor stocks that are on Jim Cramer’s radar, you can also read Jim Cramer Likes These 3 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks. Analysts and investors are treading carefully as they are exploring growth areas […]

  • Walmart just issued a major profit warning. 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry predicted the mega-retailer's problems

    Burry said inflation would hit consumer demand, and retailers would cut prices to shift inventory, eroding company earnings. Walmart saw exactly that.

  • 3 Dividend Kings Suited Perfectly for Income Investors

    Meeting the parameters to join the elite Dividend King group speaks volumes about these companies' well-established and thriving nature.