Blueberry Latice Pie

Eating Well

These soups kept us cozy and comforted during a cold month. There's something in this mix for everyone, whether you want a punch of protein from chickpeas or chicken or a brothy cabbage soup that can help you lose weight. It's no surprise that healthy recipes like our Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup and Slow-Cooker Cabbage Roll Soup were the ones readers clicked on most in January.