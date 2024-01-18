Blueberry pie, pecan, meringue pies and more added to popular west Fort Worth cafe menu

West Side Cafe adds more desserts, pies

Hey, Bud! I hear some things have changed at West Side Cafe. What do you know?

—Benbrook reader

I know the pie case is full of new desserts.

There’s a distinctive blueberry pie — not too sweet — and also one of the most pecan-loaded pecan pies in town.

Other pies include apple crumble plus coconut, chocolate and maybe lemon meringue, all served as mini-pies suitable to cut into two or three slices.

West Side also still has its beloved oat cake and traditional Texas chocolate sheet cake. It’s open for breakfast and lunch daily; 7950 Camp Bowie Blvd. West, westsidecafefw.com

Bluebonnet Cafe for hot roast beef

Hey, Bud! Does anyone have hot open-face roast beef sandwiches?

—Judy, Fort Worth

That’s become a rarity with restaurants cutting back on roast beef.

But try Bluebonnet Cafe, 2223-A Haltom Road at East Belknap Street.

Burgers N Beyond for broiler burgers

Hey, Bud! Where can you get a charcoal- or wood-grilled hamburger?

—Charles, from a hotmail.com address

Burgers N Beyond, 1704 Galveston Ave. at West Allen Avenue.