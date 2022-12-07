BlueBet Holdings (ASX:BBT) shareholders have endured a 70% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

BlueBet Holdings Ltd (ASX:BBT) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 12% in the last month. But that hardly compensates for the shocking decline over the last twelve months. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 70% in the last year. Arguably, the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. The bigger issue is whether the company can sustain the momentum in the long term.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

BlueBet Holdings isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last twelve months, BlueBet Holdings increased its revenue by 54%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 70% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, investors do over-react when they are stressed out, so the sell-off could be unjustifiably severe.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for BlueBet Holdings in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

While BlueBet Holdings shareholders are down 70% for the year, the market itself is up 1.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 4.4% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with BlueBet Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

