Bluechiip First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.003 loss per share (vs AU$0.003 loss in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Bluechiip (ASX:BCT) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$520.6k (up 171% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$2.12m (loss widened by 40% from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.003 loss per share (in line with 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Bluechiip shares are down 3.4% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 5 warning signs for Bluechiip (3 are a bit concerning!) that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • How Can I Protect My Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes?

    Long-term care for seniors is one of the biggest gaps in America's safety net. For many of us, as we get older we will require longer and better care. In some cases, this can mean a health aide or other … Continue reading → The post How to Protect Your Parents' Assets From Nursing Homes appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dollar Tree Makes Major Change Customers Will Hate

    Dollar Tree is off to a rough start in 2023, with its share price down 7.99% over the past 30 days and down 3.51% over the past 90 days. Wall Street analysts aren't impressed. Dollar Tree was just downgraded from "overweight" to "neutral" by J.P. Morgan .

  • FTX has a massive $9.5 billion shortfall in top crypto and cash needed to repay customers, the bankrupt exchange's new bosses say

    In a presentation, lawyers for the bankrupt FTX identified billions of dollars in shortfalls across bitcoin, ethereum and other liquid assets.

  • FTX Has ‘Massive Shortfall’ in Assets, Say Bankruptcy Lawyers

    So far, $2.2 billion in assets have been identified in the wallets of accounts associated with FTX.com, of which only $694 million are in the most liquid assets.

  • 13 Tax Deductions You Can Take Without Itemizing

    When you file your taxes, you can claim the standard deduction or choose to itemize. But recent changes in tax law have dramatically reduced the percentage of Americans who itemize. Check Out: 6 Types...

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • This Underappreciated Investment Is Yielding Over 7%

    This strategy not only provides investors with above-average income, but also has the ability to produce significant price appreciation.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger Bought More Stock

    Intel stock has continued to languish year to date, and CEO Pat Gelsinger bought more shares of the chip maker on the open market.

  • What To Know If You Deposit More Than $10K Into Your Checking Account

    If you plan to deposit $10,000 or more into your checking account, there are a few things you should consider first. By law, banks have to report deposits that exceed a certain amount. See: Do You...

  • These Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under 6 Years

    To double in six years requires a compound annual growth rate of 12.3%. While outright growth can achieve this, dividends from more mature companies can also play a crucial role in achieving this level of outperformance. Its cutting-edge processes with 3nm (nanometer) and 5nm chips have given it a key technological edge over many other chipmakers, which has helped power the stock to massive growth.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • A Texas couple buying a house wired $194,000 to a MS Coast bank account. It was a scam.

    They aren’t the only victims of a D’Iberville woman arrested on wire fraud charges, federal agents say. What happens to money left in the Pascagoula account?

  • Inherited IRA Rules: Non-Spouse and Spouse Beneficiaries

    IRA assets are passed to the named beneficiaries after the original owner's death. Inherited IRA rules differ for non-spousal beneficiaries and spousal beneficiaries.

  • 67% of Americans Haven’t Taken This Key Retirement Step — Have You?

    Retirement is a critical time in one's life, and, hopefully, a long-lasting one. Preparing for it is key, but how prepared are most Americans? According to the State of Retirement study by Retirable,...

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • Boeing denies CEO Calhoun $7 million bonus due to 777X delays

    Boeing Co. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun will not receive a $7 million bonus due to the company's failure to enter the 777X into service by the end of 2023, Boeing said Friday. Boeing offered the performance-based incentive to Calhoun when he replaced former CEO Dennis Muilenburg in January 2020 and required that Calhoun achieve seven milestones by the end of this year. Boeing's compensation committee determined in August 2022 that the award would not vest when it became clear that Calhoun would not meet the 777X entry into service goal by 2023, according to a company filing posted on Friday afternoon ahead of an April 18 shareholder meeting.