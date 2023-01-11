BlueCrest’s 153% Surge Makes Platt a Bigger Billionaire

Nishant Kumar
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Even by his recent lofty standards, last year was extraordinary for billionaire Michael Platt.

Most Read from Bloomberg

His private investment firm BlueCrest Capital Management surged 153%, becoming one of 2022’s most successful investors, according to a person with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified because the details are private. It’s Platt’s biggest gain by far since he returned outside capital in 2016 to focus on managing his own wealth and that of his partners.

With freedom to leverage his own capital, Platt benefited from bond and commodities trading last year amid soaring inflation and rising interest rates. These types of trades also helped some macro hedge funds to post triple-digit gains last year, when the rest of the industry struggled with the spike in volatility.

BlueCrest’s returns are net of expenses. It’s not clear how much money the firm manages now, but Platt’s fortune before taking into account last year’s surge was estimated at $12 billion by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Platt, one of Britain’s richest people, has rapidly expanded his wealth since 2016, after he handed back about $7 billion in external money to focus on trading for himself. He has since built BlueCrest into an investment giant, hiring dozens of traders and paying some of the biggest compensation packages in the industry to keep them.

Platt is among a cohort of macro traders, who booked huge gains last year. Chris Rokos, Crispin Odey and Said Haidar all benefited from trades that profited from falling bond prices as interest rates began to rise in response to soaring inflation.

Read More: Hedge Fund Clients Seek Out Stock-Pickers After Tough 2022

(Adds peer comparison in the last paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Nearly all U.S. households could cut energy cost burden by using EVs -study

    More than 90% of U.S. households that own a vehicle would see a reduction in the percentage of income spent on transportation energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions if they switched to electric vehicles, a new University of Michigan study found. The study found households in some locations could reduce their annual transportation-energy costs by $600 or more by buying a new EV. More than half the lowest-income U.S. households - an estimated 8.3 million households - would continue to face high transportation energy burdens, however, the study found.

  • Cnooc Lifts Spending to Raise Energy Supply as China Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- China National Offshore Oil Corp. pledged higher spending this year as Beijing looks to raise production to safeguard energy security and fuel a rebound in economic growth.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 2024 in Shift Away From SamsungMicrosoft Considers $10 B

  • Washington hostage situation: SWAT team arrests suspect after he barricaded himself in grocery store

    Local county deputies and a SWAT team resolved a hostage situation at the Gold Bar Family Grocer, in Washington state. Police said only one victim was inside.

  • Kremlin says it hasn't seen cases of oil price caps

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday it had not yet seen any cases of price caps on Russian oil imposed by the West last month, in comments about possible losses from such measures. Some analysts have previously said that the caps will have little immediate impact on the oil revenues that Moscow is currently earning. Currently, Russian flagship Urals crude blend, is traded below the price cap level of $60 per barrel, imposed by the West as part of the sanctions against Moscow over its military actions in Ukraine.

  • Byju’s Seeks More Time From Lenders to Recast $1.2 Billion Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Byju’s, the world’s most valuable edtech startup, has sought more time from creditors to renegotiate an agreement governing a $1.2 billion loan that is in breach of covenants, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutApple to Begin Making In-House Screens in 202

  • Stocks Tick Higher Following Powell Comments

    U.S. stocks rose, even as investors parsed Fed remarks indicating a higher-for-longer rates outlook.

  • S&P 500 near flat as investors weigh chances of less aggressive rate hikes

    The S&P 500 index erased early gains to close nearly flat on Monday as expectations that the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive with its interest rate hikes were offset by lingering worries about inflation. The Dow ended lower, and the Nasdaq Composite ended well off the day's highs. Investors are awaiting comments Tuesday from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who some strategists expect could say more time is needed to show inflation is under control.

  • IBM just broke a winning streak that lasted nearly three decades

    IBM lost its crown as the top U.S. patent grantee in 2022 to South Korea's Samsung, according to a ranking from an industry tracker.

  • Here's Why Riskified Stock Soared Today

    Shares e-commerce technology company Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) jumped on Monday morning after one prominent analyst shared some more upbeat commentary on the current state of the business. As of 11 a.m. ET, Riskified stock was up 8%, but it had been up 11% earlier in the session. Goldman Sachs analyst Will Nance is sounding more upbeat about Riskified's prospects in 2023.

  • World Bank Cuts 2023 Forecasts and Warns of Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingBrady, Gisele, Patriots’ Bob Kraft Among FTX Shareholders Facing WipeoutMicrosoft Considers $10 Billion Investment in ChatGPT CreatorStocks Bounce Back With Brewing Optimism Over CPI: Markets WrapThe World Bank slashed its growth forecasts for mo

  • BlackRock's iShares flows top Vanguard's ETFs, fixed income on the up

    BlackRock's iShares exchange traded funds (ETFs) gained more net flows than Vanguard's ETFs last year, according to estimates from industry tracker Morningstar, putting the world's biggest asset manager in the lead for the first time since 2019. BlackRock and Vanguard are the world's two biggest asset managers as well as the largest providers of ETFs - products often targeted at retail investors as a cheap way to invest in the world’s biggest markets.

  • Informatica is cutting 450 workers and named a new CFO

    Little more than a year after it returned to Wall Street, Informatica Inc. is laying off 450 employees and replacing its chief financial officer.

  • Sources Say Roberto Cavalli Owner Is Reorganizing C-suite

    General manager Ennio Fontana is said to have exited the brand, while owner Hussain Sajwani has named three vice presidents.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two stock-split stocks stand out as amazing deals in the new year, while an ultra-popular stock that split last year is rife with red flags.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The growth-focused money manager is making moves, with her ETFs already beating the market again in 2023 after terrible returns the two previous years.

  • ‘Our kids say our small house is embarrassing’: My husband and I earn $160K, have $1 million in retirement savings, cook at home and drive an old Honda. Are we missing out?

    ‘Should we be redecorating, going to Cancun and Disney World and getting takeout every night instead?’

  • These 2 Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 10%; Top Analyst Says ‘Buy’

    The outlook for stocks in 2023 is still in flux. Last year’s headwinds haven’t dissipated, so we’ll be dealing with high inflation, rising interest rates, the Russia-Ukraine war, and an increased risk of recession for the foreseeable future, and that has investors taking an interest in defensive plays. The classic move, of course, is to move heavily into dividend stocks. These bring several advantages that can protect an investment portfolio during an unsettled economic period, including a relia

  • Medical Properties Trust: Is the Selloff Justified?

    Medical Properties Trust has been under a bear attack by short sellers

  • Why Rivian Shares Approached Another New Low Today

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock has been hovering near its all-time lows recently, and after a brief pop this morning, it slid back down to near $16 per share. At the low of the day, Rivian shares nearly hit the all-time intraday low level of $15.84 per share it reached last week. Two things may have turned investors negative on Rivian shares today.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Down More Than 80% That Are Screaming Buys in January

    Macroeconomic challenges have reshaped the way the market is thinking about growth stocks. Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) is the world's leading provider of protection against distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. The company ended the third quarter with 1,908 customers generating more than $100,000 in annualized sales, up from 451 in the third quarter of 2019 and good for a compound annual growth rate of 61% over the last two years.