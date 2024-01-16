Bluefield eyes 40-yard dash for Lotito Park as well

Jan. 16—By CHARLES OWENS

BLUEFIELD — In addition to a new playground and splash pad, city officials also are looking at a possible 40-yard dash for Lotito Park.

At last week's meeting of the Bluefield Board of Directors, the city board voted to approve an addendum for a 40-yard dash for the new playground project at Lotito Park.

City Treaurer Danny Dillow said funding has already been identified for the project, including a donation from Lecia Smith, who was instrumental in the creation of the original Yakkity Yak playground at city park more than 25 years ago, and a grant from the Community Foundation of the Virginias.

Rick Showalter, director of parks and recreation for the city, told the board Tuesday that the 40-yard dash could be ready at the park this spring in addition to the new playground. The splash pad is expected to be ready by 2025.

Showalter said Lecia Smith was instrumental in promoting the planned upgrades to city park, including the 40-yard dash.

"The 40-yard dash — in talking with the sales person and other people who have built these playgrounds and added the 40-yard dash — what he said and Lecia actually went over and learned this too — the most popular item is the 40-yard dash," Showalter said. "And so knowing that this is a football town — and right across in Virginia where we are hoping to partner with them in some way — a football town, it made sense that we try to add this."

The board also agreed Tuesday to apply for a $150,000 grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund for the splash pad project.

The splash pad, and the 40-yard dash, are both in addition to the new playground that will be built at the park to replace the existing Yakkity Yak facility.

Funding is being acquired for the playground and splash pad projects. In August 2023, the Shott Foundation was contributing approximately $229,000 for the new playground project. Other sources of funding are being sought as well, according to Showalter/

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

