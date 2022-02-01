Bluefield man admits to distributing methamphetamine

Feb. 1—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to selling about a pound of methamphetamine.

Eric Lee Flack, 43, of Bluefield admitted that on July 28, 2020 he sold approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine for $5,600 to an undercover informant working with law enforcement, according to court documents.

Flack also admitted to selling quantities of hydromorphone to the same undercover informant on two separate occasions in September and November 2020 receiving approximately $3,500 for each transaction,according to court records. Each drug transaction occurred in Bluefield.

Flack pleaded guilty to distribution of more than 50 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine and faces at least five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on May 2.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The Southern Regional Drug and Violent Crime Task Force is comprised of officers from the West Virginia State Police, the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, the Bluefield Police Department and the Princeton Police Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess is handling the prosecution.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

