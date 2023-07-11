Bluefield man arrested on a felony charge of child neglect creating risk of injury

Jul. 11—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man was charged with felony child neglect after two children were found living in conditions so unsanitary that the investigating officer said how the smell "it would take your breath away while trying to breath."

Jacob Andrew Nester, 28, of Bluefield was arrested after Sgt. A.E. Green and Patrolman C. Battle of the Bluefield Police Department responded to a call at a Larch Street home to assist Lieutenant-Detective K.L. Adams and Probation Officer Kim Moore, according to the criminal complaint.

After Green arrived, Moore stated that she was at the home attempting to locate a female individual who was supposed to be staying there when she observed two children go by a window, according to the criminal complaint.

Green said in the criminal complaint filed how Moore told him at the house July 6 that "no kids were allowed to be left inside of this home" with Nester, who is awaiting trial for an open third-degree sexual assault charge on a minor, a child neglect charge and has an active Child Protective Service case against him.

"The two children that were in the house were to be with the grandmother who has custody of them," Green said. "Nester stated that the grandmother brought the two children to his home earlier that day, dropped them off and then left."

Green stated that once he entered the home to locate the children, he saw piles of trash, molded food, human and animal feces layered on top of the floor.

"There were hardly any visible places to see the actual floor due to the piles of garbage laid on top of the original flooring," Green said in the criminal complaint. "The cabinets in the kitchen were falling apart and did not contain any edible food. The smell of rotten garbage, feces and molded food inside the home was so strong that it would take your breath away while trying to breathe."

The two children, both less than 16 years old, were found "on a very stained mattress and surrounded by heaps of garbage."

Green said he observed that the house had no running water and how the people living in the house were using buckets, sinks and bottles as toiliets.

The children were taken outside where EMS personnel could evaluate them. Green said he then called Mercer County Child Protective Services to come and remove the children from the home.

"The children were covered in filth, the youngest was only wearing a t-shirt and no underwear and neither of the kids appeared to have had a bath in days," Green said.

Around nine dogs were living in the home. They were also urinating and defecating on the floor.

"I then had animal control dispatched to retrieve the animals and take them to the shelter," Green said.

A CPS worker arrived, took pictures inside the house and contacted the children's uncle and placed them in his home temporarily. Nester was arrested and transported to the Bluefield Police Department to await arraignment.

Nester was being held Monday at the Southern Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash or surety bond with home confinement if released on bond, according to records at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office.

Nester was arrested in June 2022 and charged with second-degree sexual assault and gross child neglect after a girl who was less than 16 years old "presented to Princeton Community Hospital, Bluefield Emergency Department," to report being sexually assaulted, according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective-Sergeant S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

The girl received treatment and forensic examination. During the exam, she disclosed that she was at Nester's home in Montcalm with other adults, according to the criminal complaint.

"At one point, she is provided with what she believed to be marijuana and after smoking it, she passed out for an unknown period," Sommers said in the complaint. "When she woke up, Jacob Nester was on top of her. Jacob Nester's and her pants were pulled down to their knees."

Sommers later interviewed Nester at the sheriff's Department. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, Nester provided an audio-video recorded statement, according to the complaint. Nester initially denied having any sexual contact with the juvenile. Nester said the juvenile had smoked methamphetamine in his home and that two children were also present. One had been offered methamphetamine.

Later in the interview, Nester admitted that there had been sexual contact between him, a 27-year-old male, and the girl who was treated at the hospital, Sommers said in the criminal complaint. During the sexual contact, one of the children was in the bedroom.

Nester was charged with second-degree sexual assault and child neglect resulting injury or risk of injury.

Second-degree sexual assault has a possible sentence to 10 to 25 years in prison. Child neglect resulting in injury or risk of injury has a sentence of one to five years in prison.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

