Bluefield man pleads guilty in federal fraud case

Oct. 3—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to embezzling funds from a local mental health center.

Matthew Huffman, 37, of Bluefield, pleaded guilty to theft or embezzlement in connection to healthcare services. Huffman admitted to stealing over $45,000 from the Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center in Princeton while employed as its chief substance use disorder officer, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, between October 2022 and January 2023, Huffman embezzled money from Southern Highlands including more than $5,000 it received from the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Use Program (COSSUP). Southern Highlands is a non-profit medical treatment center that offers a variety of services including addiction treatment. COSSUP grants are distributed, in part, to treat and support those impacted by illicit substance use and misuse.

Huffman admitted that he forged signatures required to approve the use of COSSUP grants and other funds, and also used the names of patients and consumers no longer receiving services from Southern Highlands on the necessary forms, according to court documents. Huffman further admitted that he embezzled these funds for his personal gain, using the money to pay his utility bills, vehicle loan payments and to purchase gift cards and prepaid debit cards.

Huffman is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 5, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. Huffman also owes $45,258.51 in restitution.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement Monday and commended the investigative work of the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Owen Reynolds and Andrew D. Isabell are prosecuting the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

