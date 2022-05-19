Bluefield man pleads guilty in federal gun crime

May 19—BLUEFIELD — A Mercer County resident pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Torrey Hairston, 34, of Bluefield admitted that law enforcement officers found a pair of 9mm semi-automatic pistols, a Beretta Nano and a Glock 26, after responding to a report of a domestic altercation at his residence on March 19, 2021. One of the firearms was in Hairston's pocket and the other was on the floor of Hairston's apartment.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Hairston knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his March 29, 2017, conviction for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance in Mercer County Circuit Court.

Hairston is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 12, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the Bluefield Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) for conducting the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Andrew D. Isabell is prosecuting the case.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

