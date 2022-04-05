Bluefield man pleads guilty to possessing pictures, videos of child pornography

Apr. 5—BLUEFIELD — A Bluefield man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to possessing child pornography.

According to statements made in court, Christopher Paul Knight, 56, possessed computer image and video files depicting prepubescent minors engaged in sexual intercourse and other sexually explicit conduct, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice

Knight pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

U.S. Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement Monday. The Federal Bureau of Investigation Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing in Bluefield. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald is prosecuting the case.

This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, visit www.justice.gov/psc.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

