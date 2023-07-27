Bluefield men arrested on charges including possession of child sexual abuse material

Jul. 27—BLUEFIELD — Two Mercer County residents are facing charges including possession of child sexual abuse material after an investigation was conducted by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Alexander Curzi, 22, of Bluefield was arrested Tuesday by Detectives Lieutenant S. A. Sommers and Corporal M. T. Hatfield, according to a statement released Wednesday by the sheriff's department.

Curzi has been charged with possession of child sexual abuse material (about 600 images); solicitation of a minor via computer (eight counts); cause/assist minors in filming sexually explicit conduct (three counts).

The case began Nov. 17, 2021 when Sommers was assigned a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Cyber tip line report for investigation, according to the criminal complaint filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office. A review of the tip line report showed that an internet user "uploaded/shared four (4) files of suspected CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) to another user or group of users within Kik on or about October 11, 2021."

The four files were color photographs of female juveniles less than 16 years old in sexual situations, according to the criminal complaint. Sommers obtained and served an administrative subpoena on an internet provider and a search engine for information. Google responded with information leading to Curzi. Sommers and Capt. J.J. Ruble conducted a "knock and talk" at Curzi's home.

"Alexander Curzi was present at the apartment, where a consensual interview took place in the parking lot," Sommers said in the report. "He admitted to receipt, distribution and possession of CSA M and identified the following devices that were inside his apartment as being use for/containing CSAM." These devices included a laptop computer, an external hard drive and an iPhone 11 Pro Max. The items were seized as evidence.

Curzi consented to being transported to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department for a recorded interview. After being advised of his Miranda Rights, Curzi gave a statement and admitted to owning email addresses and accounts for distributing and receiving CSAM, possessing CSAM, actively engaging in the solicitation of minors and exchanging sexually explicit photographs with minors. When the interview was finished, Curzi was released pending the completion of the investigation, according to the criminal complaint.

Story continues

The investigation showed alleged contact with minors and messages requesting explicit photographs and discussing sex acts and other sexual activity, according to the complaint. Explicit videos were allegedly requested from a female juvenile and received by Curzi.

Curzi was being held Wednesday at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

In an unrelated case, Marcus Allen Lambert, 31, of Bluefield was charged with possession of child sexual abuse material, according to a criminal complaint filed by Sommers. The case began Jan. 18, 2022 when Sommers was assigned a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Cyber Tipline Report.

Facebook reported that a user had distributed two files with CSAM to another user with the Messenger application, according to the criminal complaint.

One alleged file showed an adult male in a sexual act with a juvenile female, according to the criminal complaint. Using an administrative subpoena, the account was identified as one belonging to Lambert.

Lambert was being held Wednesday on a $6,000 bond at the Southern Regional Jail.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com