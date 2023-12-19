Bluefield ordinance would require registration, insurance for ATV, UTV vehicles

Dec. 19—BLUEFIELD — Due to its close proximity to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, the city of Bluefield sees a lot of off-road and all-terrain vehicle traffic on its streets.

However, many of those off-road vehicles are owned and operated by city residents. ATV tourists, by comparison, are normally just hauling their vehicles through the city limits on their way to the trail system. They stop in Bluefield for food and other supplies.

In order to ensure the safety of everyone, an ordinance approved on a first-reading by the Bluefield Board of Directors last week would require the off-road ATV and UTV vehicles operated in city streets to be licensed and for the operator to have a driver's license and to carry liability insurance.

The first reading of the ordinance was approved by the board during its Dec. 12 meeting. It's up for a second reading at the city board's next meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 9, at noon.

City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said officials are seeing a lot of off-road vehicles and dirt bikes on city streets. Heltzel said what the proposed ordinance does is restrict any usage of those vehicles on city streets without the vehicles being properly registered and insured.

"As long as it is a registered vehicle that carries liability insurance and is driven by a person with a valid drivers license," Heltzel said Monday in explaining the proposed ordinance.

Heltzel said much of the off-road traffic the city is seeing is from local residents who are using their off-road vehicles on city streets. He said the proposed ordinance would ensure the safety of everyone. In some instances, Heltzel said there is on-street parking on hills where there may not be enough room for two vehicles to pass at the same time. If an accident involving an ATV and other personal property occurs, the ordinance would ensure that everyone is properly licensed and insured.

"What we are doing is we want anybody who is on the roadways in the city of Bluefield to have liability insurance, registration on their vehicles and to be driven by someone who has a valid license because there is risk associated with these type of vehicles on our roadways," Heltzel said. "We have a lot of people utilizing these types of vehicles."

West Virginia code already provides regulations as it relates to such off-road traffic.

According to state code, ATVs are allowed to drive on roads with a center line for no less than 10 miles and only if they are traveling to places for gas, food or supplies. They are required to use the shoulder of the road, and if there isn't a shoulder, to stay on the right lane and to travel at speeds no greater than 25 mph. ATVs and UTVs that are properly registered are allowed to travel no more than 20 miles on a roadway for gas, food or supplies.

— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com

