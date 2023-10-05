Bluefield resident charged with third-degree sexual assault

Oct. 5—PRINCETON — A Bluefield resident was charged with third-degree sexual assault after allegedly having repeated sexual contacts with an underage female juvenile, according to an investigator's criminal complaint.

Christopher Tyler East, 23, of Bluefield has been charged with third-degree sexual assault, according to Senior Trooper J.M. Ayers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.

The case started Sept. 21 when a woman contacted the Princeton detachment in reference to a sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed Sept. 28 by Senior Trooper Ayers. The woman stated that her daughter, an underage juvenile, had sexual contact with East on an unknown date.

During a forensic interview conducted at Child Protect of Mercer County, the juvenile said that she went to East's home several times during the summer, according to the criminal complaint.

"Mr. East enticed the victim into a consensual relationship knowing the victim was underage and could not consent," Ayers said in the complaint.

A $25,000 bond was set and later posted, according to records at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk's Office. Third-degree sexual assault has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

