Bluefield Safe Streets for All project unveiled

Dec. 15—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — Residents attending a Thursday night town hall meeting were told that better street lighting, bicycle lanes, better sidewalks and roundabout lanes replacing traffic lights are among the many ways the city of Bluefield's streets can be made safer and better for everyone.

A town hall meeting at Bluefield City Hall outlined 10 proposed projects for the city's Safe Streets for All initiative. Crafted in collaboration with EL Robinson Engineering and AECOM, the initiative's goal is to enhance safety and foster community well-being. Bluefield was awarded a $497,550 grant last February from the U.S. Department of Transportation's Safe Streets and Roads for All program. That grant was used to start the local Safe Streets for All plan.

"This is an awesome night. I really appreciate everybody who turned out and showed up," City Manager Cecil Marson said.

For the last three months, the engineering firms have been working with Bluefield State University, Bluefield University, the Bluefield Police Department, Bluefield Rescue Squad, the Bluefield Fire Department, utility companies, local schools and citizens to find ideas for improving the city's streets.

"This is all designed for a grant project called Safe Streets for All," Marson said.

The project will address concerns such as inadequate street lighting and a lack of pedestrian walkways. In one example, Marson spoke about hazardous situations such as Bluefield State University students walking on Cherry Street, which lacks sidewalks, to get between their dorms at the former Bluefield hospital and the Bluefield State campus.

Paul Maddox with E.L. Robinson Engineering described how the city's streets could be improved for motorists, bicycle riders and pedestrians. The study took pedestrian accidents, cycling accidents and crashes into consideration. Residents were asked about their concerns when moving around the city.

One goal is to make walking through the city better, Maddox said.

This includes improved sidewalks, better street lighting for nighttime walking and better pedestrian crosswalks.

"We want people to be mobile," he told the audience. "It promotes better health and gets our seniors walking."

As for aesthetic improvements, each part of the city could be given its own "look," he added.

Bicycle lanes that are away from the main streets would be beneficial along with removing traffic signals and replacing them with roundabout lanes, Maddox said.

Even glowing lane markings for better visibility at night could be possible.

Possible projects across Bluefield for the Safe Streets for All initiative include:

—College Avenue Corridor

—Stadium Drive Corridor

—Cherry Street/Maryland Avenue/Stadium Drive Intersection

—Cherry Street gap

—Jefferson Street Spur

—Bluefield Avenue/Princeton Avenue Corridor

—Hill Avenue/Pulaski Street/Hardy Street Corridor

—US 52/ Hill Avenue

—Bland Street Corridor

—Cumberland Road Corridor

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

