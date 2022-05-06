Bluefield shooting suspect faced prior murder charge in 2020 shooting case

May 6—PRINCETON — A Mercer County man who was jailed on charges including attempted murder relating to a drive-by shooting in Bluefield was previously charged with first-degree murder after a shooting in December 2019.

Deliezha Devonte Gravely, 27, of Bluefield was arraigned Wednesday before Magistrate Mike Crowder on charges including attempted murder, malicious wounding, prohibited person with a firearm, wanton endangerment and conspiracy. A 7-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were injured during a drive-by shooting Tuesday on Frederick Street.

Gravely came to the police station and, after being informed he was not under arrest and free to leave, admitted to being on Frederick Street with an AR-15 and attempted to fire it, but it would not go off. He said that he later threw it into the lake at Kee Dam along Airport Road, according to the criminal complaint filed by Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield Police Department. Gravely denied being in the suspect vehicle.

Crowder set a $200,000 cash-only bond with the condition of home confinement if Gravely posts bond. Gravely is being held at the Southern Regional Jail.

Gravely was arrested with other suspects and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after the Dec. 22, 2019 shooting death of Edward Earl Duck III of Ohio. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department found Duck in a car parked outside a Brushfork Road home when they answered a call about a person who reported being shot. Duck later died at Bluefield Regional Medical Center.

Investigators said that Gravely was a member of a group called the Dirty Money Gang, which sold controlled substances around the Bluefield area.

Gravely pleaded guilty Jan. 27 before Circuit Court Judge William Sadler to conspiracy to commit robbery, which has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison. Gravely entered into a best-interest plea, which means he agreed to plead guilty without actually admitting that he committed the crime. Sadler asked Gravely if he went making the plea because he did not want to risk going to trial and being found guilty of offenses which could "subject him to much higher penalties." Gravely stated this was why he was making the best-interest plea.

Sadler sentenced Gravely, who had spent a year in jail and on home confinement since his arrest, to time served.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch, who represented the state at Gravely's plea hearing last January, said that a local drug dealer had recruited Duck to sell drugs in Mercer County. One of the case's other suspects, Andrea Paige Fry, 22, of Bluefield, had been assigned to show Duck around the area. Fry knew that Duck carried money with him.

All of the state's information about the case came mainly from Fry, who had problems with her credibility, Lynch said. She first said one person was the shooter, then later changed her story and said another person had shot Duck. The state did not have any corroborating evidence to back up Fry's story. The murder weapon was never recovered, and there was no location data from the other defendants' phone that put them with her at the scene.

When Duck called Mercer 911, he said it was a drive-by shooting and he did not know who had shot him, Lynch said. He also gave deputies a false name. This information differed from what Fry said had happened that night.

In March, Fry pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery. She is currently incarcerated.

Gravely was free on bond when the Bluefield drive-by shooting occurred.

"He also received new charges in March for felon in possession of firearm. He made bond in that case in magistrate court. So based off that and these new charges, we're moving to revoke his bond," Lynch said.

If Judge Sadler grants the state's motion to revoke Gravely's bond for the gun charge, he would still be held at the regional jail even if he paid the $200,000 bond that was set Wednesday, Lynch said.

