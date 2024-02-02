Bluefield sinkhole impedes traffic again

Feb. 2—By GREG JORDAN

BLUEFIELD — Work is currently underway on addressing a persistent Princeton Avenue sinkhole which has led to highway crews setting up portable traffic lights so motorists can keep traveling while the work is underway.

Located close to Goins Gas & Produce LLC at 2320 Princeton Avenue — U.S. Route 19 — the sinkhole appeared back in September 2018 after a heavy rain storm. West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) crews had to close a lane and make repairs.

The roadway's lane was shifted around the sinkhole, which is closed off by concrete barriers, and a 15 mph speed limit was posted though drivers often exceed it.

Space created by the lane shift and the barriers have served as a parking space for the Goins Gas tow trucks, but the lanes are still tight and sometimes small cars and tractor-trailers come through at the same time.

Now Goins Gas is between portable traffic lights erected by the WVDOH.

Owner Charles Goins III said Thursday that it wasn't the first time his business had been in that situation.

Work crews appeared Monday at the sinkhole, Goins recalled.

"Of course here we are again," he stated as traffic stopped for a red light. "We're back between the two red lights. But in the long run if they're able to fix it this time, it will be worth it."

Goins said customers are sometimes hesitant to stop by because the portable traffic lights make them nervous about pulling in and out of his parking lot.

"I try to go out and help them in and out if I can watch for them," he said.

City Manager Cecil Marson visited Goins Gas on Thursday and thanked Goins and his employees for their patience.

Marson said he was thankful that repairs are now underway. Marson did not have a date for when the work would be completed.

Ryland Musick, District 10 Engineer, said a crew with the WVDOH started repairs Thursday on the sinkhole.

Crews will clean out what is buried, replace a gabion basket wall on the outside of the sinkhole, install steel rebar in the sinkhole's bottom and pour concrete to fill it, Musick said.

The repairs are expected to be completed by mid February. Motorists traveling in the area should expect delays for now.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

