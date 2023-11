Nov. 10—BLUEFIELD, Va. — The Bluefield, Va. Police Department was asking the public for help Friday to locate a missing juvenile.

Elizabeth Cooper, 16, was last seen wearing black pants and a red shirt. She is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 260 pounds. Her hair is brown/red.

People are asked to contact the Bluefield, Va. Police Department at 276-326-2621 with any information regarding this missing juvenile's location.