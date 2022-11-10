Bluefield woman charged with sex crimes

Nov. 10—PRINCETON — A Bluefield woman is facing felony charges of third-degree sexual assault after allegedly having sexual relations with a male juvenile living in a home she was visiting.

Jennifer Lewis, 26, of Bluefield was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree sexual assault, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a child, according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 31 by Detective K.L. Ross with the Bluefield Police Department.

On Oct. 24, Detective-Lieutenant K.L. Adams with the Bluefield police received a complaint form a city resident who advised she had let Lewis live at her residence after Lewis told her about being thrown out by her boyfriend, according to the criminal complaint. The woman said that her son and a female roommate lived at the home with her.

Later, Lewis told the woman that she had had sex with her son six times while at the residence, Ross said in the report.

Adams set up a forensic interview with Child Protect on Oct. 23, and Ross was assisting with the investigation. Lewis was transported to the Bluefield Police Department and after signing a Miranda Rights Waiver form, agreed to be interviewed.

"In that interview, Lewis admitted to having a sexual relationship with the juvenile," Ross said in the report.

Lewis is currently free on a $3,000 bond, according to court records.

Third-degree sexual assault has a possible prison sentence of one to five years. Contributing to the delinquency of a minor carries a possible term of a year in prison, according to the West Virginia Code.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

