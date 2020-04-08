Bluefire Insurance Announces Auto Insurance Rate Reductions in Louisiana

IRVING, Texas, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluefire Insurance announces their pending rate reduction has been approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance effective March 25th.

"While we've always had fair rates, it's nice to offer a bit of financial relief to the people of Louisiana in these times of uncertainty," said Andrew Shrout, President of Bluefire Insurance. "We understand people are nervous about the economy, and want to ensure that we're taking appropriate measures to keep our rates affordable now, and in the future."

The rate equates to a 2.3% reduction statewide. Independent Insurance agencies who are interested in joining the Bluefire family can visit their website to sign up.

Shrout went on to remind everyone that "even during the shelter-at-home period, our agency partners can quote and bind policies over the phone in most situations."

About Bluefire

Bluefire Insurance offers a wide variety of innovative solutions in multiple states, with a focus on providing consumers with an excellent insurance product with great coverage at affordable rates. Bluefire's number one priority is, and will always be, to ensure an unsurpassed customer experience to our agents and insureds at every interaction. For more information about Bluefire Insurance, please visit www.bluefireinsurance.com.

