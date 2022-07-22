Bluegrass Crime Stoppers to hand out more cash for useful tips in Lexington investigations

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers is offering to give more money to people who send in tips that help solve open crime investigations.

People who provide meaningful tips will receive $1,500 instead of $1,000 as a reward, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers announced Friday. The tipsters could also receive more money if the arrest or seizure involves a firearm.

“For over twenty years, Bluegrass Crime Stoppers has had the same reward scale used to pay cash to tipsters,” Anthony Delimpo, the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers coordinator and a detective, said in a statement. “Ultimately, money talks, and it was time for us to increase the payouts. We believe this will help increase the volume of tips we receive, lead to more arrests, and help close more open cases.”

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers launched an initiative to solve 2022 open homicide cases in Lexington by upping the reward for murder arrests to $2,500. Tips can be submitted anonymously on Bluegrass Crime Stoppers’ website or by calling 859-253-2020. Lexington has had 26 homicides this year, according to police data.

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers operates as a non-profit organization and is reliant on private donations and fundraising. A civilian community board of directors provides assistance for the financial and promotional activities of the program.

Calls received by Bluegrass Crime Stoppers are sent to a stand alone instrument which does not provide caller ID. The calls are not recorded and information received from that call is passed onto the investigating officer.

The software used to run the online version of tip submissions, Anderson Software, is the world’s leading online tip solution provider. Tipsters can remain anonymous and come back to provide more information to their tip at any time.