Bluegrass Station eminent domain project ‘closed,’ director says

Less than two weeks after a $320 million proposal to expand Bluegrass Station by 2,000 acres went public, the director of the airport and business park announced that the project “is now closed.”

Stephen Collins, director of Bluegrass Station for Kentucky’s Department of Military Affairs, announced that the state would no longer pursue the project in a letter posted to the project’s website Friday.

Several landowners affected by the proposed expansion were taken aback at the lack of communication on the expansion, which included the potential for eminent domain, that was included in both Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear’s budget proposal as well as the GOP-led House budget proposal. A group of property owners in the Bourbon County area formed a nonprofit group to fight the expansion, which included space for a brand new runway as well as hangars and other military-industrial operations.

Bluegrass Station is a facility run by the state’s Department of Military Affairs that serves several private clients including military contractor giant Lockheed Martin. The $320 million-plus expansion proposal was slated to be funded by at least $55 million in state bond funds as well as a public-private partnership contract.

The expansion would have allowed Lockheed Martin, Bluegrass Station’s largest employer, to fix airplanes. It would have also allowed private aircraft to land at the airport, according to military officials. Lockheed Martin currently fixes helicopters at the site.

An aerial shot of the Southern Bourbon County farm owned by the family of Rebecca Rigney. Rigney says her farm is situated on land that would be acquired in a proposed expansion of Bluegrass Station. Rebecca Rigney

Despite funding on the project being in his initial budget proposal, Beshear announced that he was against it “given the project has never met the threshold of required local support.”

Collins, in a letter, referenced pushback directed at “elected and community members” that “should have been directed at me” as the driving force behind it.

“I want to apologize to the elected and community members who have endured unmentionable attacks on themselves and their families which should have been directed at me as the driving agent for feasibility information,” Collins wrote. “As public servants we are accountable for our actions and can take some solace in the fact the attacks associated with those actions can be viewed as a punishment for patriotism and confidence in the military service members who ensure our way of life.”

Collins added that Bluegrass Station will continue to provide support to its tenants.

An entry gate at Bluegrass Station is photographed on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com