It’s bluegrass time in Raleigh. Here’s your guide to the street festival, music and more

Since 2013, fall in Raleigh means it’s time for bluegrass — specifically the International Bluegrass Music Association’s annual conference and music festival.

It’s one of the biggest events in the region, bringing thousands of people to North Carolina and generating millions of dollars for the local economy. And the music! There’s music all over downtown, on stages, sidewalks, in hotel rooms and convention center lobbies.

This year’s World of Bluegrass is Sept. 26 to 30 and includes the IBMA Business Conference, the Bluegrass Ramble showcase and the 34th annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards. It culminates with two days of concerts, known as IBMA Bluegrass Live! — both free and ticketed — in and around Fayetteville Street.

The family-friendly event is a time to explore old favorites and find some new ones as some of the biggest names in bluegrass, folk and Americana gather in one spot to celebrate their love of the genre.

With such a large footprint, it helps to have a game plan of how to navigate the music, food trucks, market, expo and more. Here’s info to guide your visit.

Bluegrass music fans and spectators pack Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 for the IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival.

When and where is IBMA World of Bluegrass in Raleigh, NC?

IBMA will be in Raleigh Sept. 26 to 30.

The IBMA Business Conference is Sept. 26-28 at the Raleigh Convention Center, with keynote addresses and sessions on the music industry. Registration is required. This is a ticketed event that includes admission to the IBMA Bluegrass Ramble.

IBMA Bluegrass Ramble is Sept. 26-28 with concerts from over 30 emerging artists. Shows are held in the Raleigh Convention Center, Jimmy V’s in the Sheraton Hotel, The Lincoln Theatre, The Pour House and The Vintage Church. Beer & Banjos IBMA Bluegrass Edition is Sept. 28 at venues around downtown. This is a ticketed event.

The 34th annual IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards are Sept. 28, at 7:30 p.m. at Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts. In addition to awards, the ceremony includes performances and a spotlight on artists who will be inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. Actor/musician Steve Martin is scheduled to perform with Alison Brown as a nominee. This is a ticketed event.

IBMA Bluegrass Live! is Sept. 29 and 30. It includes free concerts on six stages and a street festival in and around Fayetteville Street with vendors, art market, food trucks and more. Concerts with several headliners is at Red Hat Amphitheater. Reserved seats at Red Hat are ticketed while general admission seating is free.

The IBMA Exhibit Hall is Sept. 27 to 30 in the Raleigh Convention Center. It features music vendors selling gear, services and products for music professionals and fans. It is open for IBMA conference attendees only Wednesday and Thursday. It’s open to the public Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. No ticket is required on Friday and Saturday.

A musician’s boot keeps time among microphone cables during the Bluegrass Ramble in downtown Raleigh, N.C. Tuesday evening, Sept. 28, 2021.

How much is admission to IBMA?

For some events, prices vary depending on whether you’re an IBMA member.

Bluegrass Ramble tickets are $25 to $30 for one-day passes or $50 to $60 for all three days.

IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards tickets start at $50 through Ticketmaster.

Tickets for reserved seats at Red Hat Amphitheater concerts are $50 to $70 for single-day passes and $100 to $140 for two-day passes. General Admission seats are free. Attendees will receive a wristband that allows them to come and go during the day. General admission seating is not guaranteed if you leave the venue.

Bass player Todd Kirchner and members of Full Cord Bluegrass from Grand Haven, Michigan perform on Thursday, September 29, 2021 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, N

World of Bluegrass concert schedule

Music starts on street stages at 12 noon, 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and goes until 11 p.m.

Free concerts are at:

Capitol Stage , at the north end of Fayetteville Street, just south of Hargett Street

Martin Street J.A.M. (Junior Applachian Musicians) stage , on East Martin Street, one block off Fayetteville Street

Davie Street Stage , on East Davie Street, one block off Fayetteville Street

City Plaza Youth Stage on Fayetteville Street in front of One City Plaza in the 400 block of Fayetteville Street

Come Hear NC Stage , at the south end of Fayetteville Street across from the Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts

Open Jam tents are throughout downtown on various plazas.

The Red Hat Amphitheater schedule is:

FRIDAY

SATURDAY

Molly Tuttle and Peter Rowan run through a song in a dressing room backstage at the 2022 IBMA Awards show in Raleigh, N.C., Sept. 29, 2022. Tuttle won Female Vocalist of the Year while Rowan was inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

IBMA Awards

The awards will be hosted by Ketch Secor and Molly Tuttle. Performers are Del McCoury Band, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Appalachian Road Show, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Alison Brown and Steve Martin, Crying Uncle Bluegrass Band and Sister Sadie.

Sam Bush, Wilma Lee Cooper and David Grisman will be inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame.

The five nominees for the coveted Entertainer of the Year award are Appalachian Road Show, Billy Strings (who won last year), Del McCoury Band (nine-time Entertainer of the Year), Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway and The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys.

Steve Martin performs with Steep Canyon Rangers during Wide Open Bluegrass Saturday night, Sept. 30, 2017 at Raleigh, N.C.’s Red Hat Amphitheater.

How long will World of Bluegrass stay in Raleigh?

IBMA moved its event from Nashville to Raleigh in 2013, and it’s been a comfortable home since then. In 2021, IBMA extended its contract by three years with the City of Raleigh through 2024.

World of Bluegrass continued to set attendance records every year with a peak of 218,301 people in 2019, the seventh year of the event. That year generated $18.65 million in direct economic impact in Wake County, according to the Greater Raleigh Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The festival has encountered a few hiccups in the past, thanks to weather and the COVID pandemic. It has twice moved inside the Raleigh Convention Center — first in 2015 during Hurricane Joaquin and in 2022, when Hurricane Ian churned up the coast.

In 2020, the event was virtual.

In 2021, as in-person events slowly returned, the festival attracted 101,368 people with $5.7 million in direct economic impact, the tourism bureau reported.

Information

For more details, go to worldofbluegrass.org.

Bluegrass fans watch as the Chatham Rabbits perform outside the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts during the IBMA World of Bluegrass festival in downtown Raleigh Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.