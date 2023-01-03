Is Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So should Bluejay Mining (LON:JAY) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. The first step is to compare its cash burn with its cash reserves, to give us its 'cash runway'.

When Might Bluejay Mining Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. When Bluejay Mining last reported its balance sheet in June 2022, it had zero debt and cash worth UK£5.0m. Importantly, its cash burn was UK£5.7m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 10 months from June 2022. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

How Is Bluejay Mining's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Because Bluejay Mining isn't currently generating revenue, we consider it an early-stage business. So while we can't look to sales to understand growth, we can look at how the cash burn is changing to understand how expenditure is trending over time. Remarkably, it actually increased its cash burn by 228% in the last year. With that kind of spending growth its cash runway will shorten quickly, as it simultaneously uses its cash while increasing the burn rate. Bluejay Mining makes us a little nervous due to its lack of substantial operating revenue. So we'd generally prefer stocks from this list of stocks that have analysts forecasting growth.

How Hard Would It Be For Bluejay Mining To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is moving in the wrong direction, Bluejay Mining shareholders may wish to think ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Bluejay Mining has a market capitalisation of UK£52m and burnt through UK£5.7m last year, which is 11% of the company's market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

Is Bluejay Mining's Cash Burn A Worry?

On this analysis of Bluejay Mining's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Looking at the factors mentioned in this short report, we do think that its cash burn is a bit risky, and it does make us slightly nervous about the stock. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 4 warning signs for Bluejay Mining (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

