Is Bluelinea Société Anonyme (EPA:ALBLU) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Bluelinea Société Anonyme (EPA:ALBLU) does carry debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Bluelinea Société Anonyme Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Bluelinea Société Anonyme had €444.2k of debt, an increase on €410.5k, over one year. But it also has €543.8k in cash to offset that, meaning it has €99.6k net cash.

How Healthy Is Bluelinea Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet?

Zooming in on the latest balance sheet data, we can see that Bluelinea Société Anonyme had liabilities of €2.95m due within 12 months and liabilities of €867.8k due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had €543.8k in cash and €2.37m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €903.5k more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Bluelinea Société Anonyme has a market capitalization of €21.1m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Bluelinea Société Anonyme also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Bluelinea Société Anonyme can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Bluelinea Société Anonyme managed to grow its revenue by 6.1%, to €7.0m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Bluelinea Société Anonyme?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Bluelinea Société Anonyme lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of €1.9m and booked a €2.7m accounting loss. With only €544k on the balance sheet, it would appear that its going to need to raise capital again soon. Overall, we'd say the stock is a bit risky, and we're usually very cautious until we see positive free cash flow. When we look at a riskier company, we like to check how their profits (or losses) are trending over time. Today, we're providing readers this interactive graph showing how Bluelinea Société Anonyme's profit, revenue, and operating cashflow have changed over the last few years.