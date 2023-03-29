What is a ‘BluePoint’ system and how does it keep students safe during school shootings?

We’re all familiar with fire alarms, but maybe not as familiar with the alarm that went off inside Central Catholic Wednesday morning. It’s part of what’s called a “BluePoint” system, and that’s what was triggered on Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Massive police response at Central Catholic, Oakland Catholic high school after false reports of active shooter

“When we heard the BluePoint active shooter drill, we sprung right into action,” said Central Catholic Director of Communications and Marketing Brian Cook.

On Channel 11 News at 6 p.m., Alyssa Raymond has a breakdown of the security system that helped cut through all of the confusion.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Massive police response at Central Catholic, Oakland Catholic high schools Owner of auto repair shop in Cranberry Township accused of driving, renting out customer vehicles Greene County man sentenced to 3,000 years in prison for sex crimes against children VIDEO: Bellevue council votes to decertify fire department; Pittsburgh expected to handle coverageDOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts