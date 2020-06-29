Blueprint Medicines Announces Publication in The Lancet Oncology Showing Durable Clinical Benefits of AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib) in NAVIGATOR Trial Patients with PDGFRA D842V Mutant GIST

-- Data show 81 percent overall survival rate at 24 months --

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC), a precision therapy company focused on genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy, today announced that The Lancet Oncology published data from the NAVIGATOR clinical trial showing an unprecedented overall survival (OS) rate and a well-tolerated safety profile for AYVAKIT™ (avapritinib) in patients with advanced PDGFRA D842V mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). The paper, titled "Avapritinib in advanced PDGFRA D842V-mutant gastrointestinal stromal tumour (NAVIGATOR): a multicentre, open-label, phase 1 trial," was published online in The Lancet Oncology on June 29, 2020.

"The data published in The Lancet Oncology show that patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST treated with AYVAKIT had deep and durable clinical responses as well as a high overall survival rate. These results represent a transformative advancement for patients whose tumor type is resistant to other approved therapies," said Michael Heinrich, M.D., Professor of Medicine at Oregon Health & Science University and primary author of the paper. "As a scientist who has dedicated my career to understanding the molecular basis of GIST and as a clinician treating patients, it's tremendously rewarding to be able to offer – for the first time – a highly effective treatment option to my patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST."

"Based on the compelling clinical data from the NAVIGATOR trial, AYVAKIT was granted a full approval by the FDA earlier this year and has become the new standard of care for patients with unresectable or metastatic GIST harboring a PDGFRA exon 18 mutation," said Andy Boral, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Blueprint Medicines. "We are now focused on bringing AYVAKIT to additional patients with this genomically defined form of GIST in other geographies, including Europe."

Highlights from The Lancet Oncology Publication Data

The Lancet Oncology paper reported efficacy and safety results from the NAVIGATOR trial, including all patients enrolled in the dose escalation part of the trial and the subset of patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST enrolled in the expansion part of the trial. The efficacy population comprised 56 patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST. The safety population comprised 82 patients, including 26 patients with non-PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST enrolled in the dose escalation part of the trial. All results were as of a data cutoff date of November 16, 2018.

In patients with PDGFRA D842V mutant GIST, the overall response rate (ORR) was 88 percent (95% CI: 76-95%) with 9 percent of patients achieving a complete response. AYVAKIT demonstrated durable clinical benefit in this patient population with a 12-month duration of response rate of 70 percent (95% CI: 54-87%), a 12-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate of 81 percent (95% CI: 69-93%) and a 24-month OS rate of 81 percent (95% CI: 67-94%).

AYVAKIT was generally well-tolerated with most treatment-related adverse events (AEs) reported as Grade 1 or 2. The most common treatment-related AEs were nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, periorbital edema, anemia, decreased appetite, vomiting and memory impairment. Cognitive effects occurred in 40 percent of patients, with the majority of events reported as Grade 1.