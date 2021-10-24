Blueprint Medicines' (NASDAQ:BPMC) investors will be pleased with their solid 234% return over the last five years

When you buy shares in a company, it's worth keeping in mind the possibility that it could fail, and you could lose your money. But on the bright side, if you buy shares in a high quality company at the right price, you can gain well over 100%. One great example is Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) which saw its share price drive 234% higher over five years. It's also good to see the share price up 21% over the last quarter.

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years of share price growth, Blueprint Medicines moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Blueprint Medicines has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? Take a more thorough look at Blueprint Medicines' financial health with this free report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Blueprint Medicines had a tough year, with a total loss of 2.3%, against a market gain of about 32%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 27% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Blueprint Medicines you should be aware of.

