Is Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR) Popular Amongst Institutions?

A look at the shareholders of Bluestone Resources Inc. (CVE:BSR) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of CA$276m, Bluestone Resources is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Bluestone Resources.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bluestone Resources?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Bluestone Resources already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bluestone Resources's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Bluestone Resources. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Lorito Holdings S.à.r.l. with 14% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 13% and 8.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO Jack O. Lundin directly holds 0.5% of the total shares outstanding.

Our studies suggest that the top 17 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.