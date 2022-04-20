Bluewater Bay man sentenced to house arrest for trafficking firearms across state lines

PENSACOLA — Bluewater Bay resident Anthony Dickerson will spend six months on house arrest for illegally transferring firearms across state lines.

The interstate sale of firearms requires at least one party to hold a Federal Firearms License, according to court records.

At a hearing last Thursday in Pensacola, U.S. District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell adjudicated Dickerson guilty and sentenced him to six months house detention followed by five years of probation.

He also received a $3,200 fine and was ordered to pay $6,800 to the FBI as restitution for the cost of the weapons Dickerson unwittingly sold to a confidential informant.

Federal agents wearing military-style uniforms converged on Dickerson's home at 603 Nassau Drive early on Sept. 28. At the time, the FBI would only say the agency was conducting "a court authorized law enforcement activity in furtherance of a federal investigation."

Charging documents would state Dickerson — who is not a licensed importer, manufacturer, dealer or collector of firearms — transferred seven weapons to an acquaintance "knowing the person did not live in the state at the time of the sale and transfer."

Dickerson was indicted on charges he sold five unserialized AR-15s (three pistols and two rifles), one bolt-action rifle that did have a serial number, multiple firearm accessories and 400 rounds of ammunition to a man who drove from Virginia to obtain the weapons.

In a law enforcement interview conducted immediately following his arrest, the former Marine "acknowledged that he had probably sold some things he should not have."

In December, court records showed he agreed to plead guilty in the case. He initially faced up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.

Court records also revealed that the investigation that led to Dickerson encompassed "the criminal conduct of multiple individuals engaged in interstate crimes."

For that reason, government officials were hesitant to open court files, fearing that making too much information public could "alert suspects currently at large."

Court records offer no insight into the status of the broader investigation.

