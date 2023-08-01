Bluewell shooting victim identified as investigation continues

Aug. 1—BLUEWELL — The victim of a fatal shooting in Bluewell was identified Monday while the crime remains under investigation by the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

According to Detective, Lieutenant S.A. Sommers, at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the area of Lynn's Drive-In in Bluewell for a shooting complaint. While responding, deputies received additional information indicating that a male had been shot.

Upon arrival, the deputies confirmed that a male subject was deceased, according to Sommers.

The victim was identified Monday as Arrien Porterfield, 27, of Princeton.

Sommers and Corporal M. T. Hatfield are investigating the fatal shooting.

Video surveillance footage is being examined and witnesses are being questioned, Sommers said.

Sommers said detectives believe that there are numerous eyewitnesses and cell phone video of the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Mercer County Sheriff's Department at 304-487-8364.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com